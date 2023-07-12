Michael Chandler explains why losing to Patricio Pitbull was “the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career”

By Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Michael Chandler says his loss to Patricio Pitbull is the greatest thing that has happened in his MMA career.

Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull

Chandler was looking to defend his Bellator lightweight title in the main event of Bellator 221 in May 2019 against Pitbull. It was a highly-anticipated fight, but in 61 seconds, Patricio Pitbull won by TKO as he dropped Michael Chandler early and finished him with ground strikes.

At the time, the loss was disappointing for Chandler, but looking back, he says that setback is now the greatest thing that ever could’ve happened as it allowed him to sign with the UFC.

Chandler looks back on loss to Pitbull

“The thing is, I can tell you right now, I’m standing right here because of a loss. When I lost to Patricio Pitbull, if I had not lost that fight, I still would’ve been stuck in my contract,” Michael Chandler said in a clip shown on After Tuf to his team. “wouldn’t have been able to test free agency, wouldn’t have been able to come over right when Khabib was retiring, right whenever I was going to come in, get the title shot, and become who I am standing here. It’s literally, probably the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career.”

RELATED: Charles Oliveira says he won’t be ready to fight Islam Makhachev in October.

Michael Chandler certainly has a point as had he won that fight, he still would’ve been the champion and his contract would’ve kept on getting extended. However, with the defeat, Chandler was able to fight out his deal in non-title fights and eventually make his way to the UFC in free agency.

In the UFC, Michael Chandler has gone 2-3 and has already fought for the UFC’s lightweight title. He started out with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker and then lost to Charles Oliveira by second-round KO for the lightweight belt. Chandler then lost to Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier but knocked out Tony Ferguson between those setbacks. He is now expected to face Conor McGregor after the two coached TUF against one another.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ books boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I want to fumble your bag, too”

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Israel Adesanya

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, ‘The Great’ responds

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has reacted after his recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya and ‘The Great’ has responded.

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval confirms he was initially set for UFC 290 post-fight face-off

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval has confirmed he was set for a UFC 290 face-off until Israel Adesanya’s antics.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev coach leaks his pupil’s next opponent, and it’s not Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Azamat “Ozzy” Dugulubgov has seemingly revealed who his next opponent inside the Octagon will be.

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen warns Conor McGregor that Israel Adesanya is coming for his spot: “ Izzy is coming for top draw in this sport”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes there is a chance Israel Adesanya could overtake Conor McGregor and become the biggest draw in the UFC.

Stipe Miocic

Dominick Cruz expresses concern over Stipe Miocic’s training regiment: “You’re not fighting a fire, you’re fighting Jon Jones”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney plans to prove Nazim Sadykhov is not the "guy he thinks he is" with a first-round finish at UFC Vegas 77

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Terrance McKinney is excited to show off his improvements.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Logan Paul

Bruce Buffer explains why he wants to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bruce Buffer is interested in seeing Logan Paul face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Bo Nickal and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Bo Nickal calls Dricus Du Plessis "easy money" if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bo Nickal expects that he and Dricus Du Plessis will fight in the future.

Jimmy Crute
UFC

Jimmy Crute announces he is "stepping away" from MMA until he has a "healthy and sustainable mindset"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Jimmy Crute will be stepping away from MMA.