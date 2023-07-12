Michael Chandler explains why losing to Patricio Pitbull was “the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career”

Chandler looks back on loss to Pitbull

“The thing is, I can tell you right now, I’m standing right here because of a loss. When I lost to Patricio Pitbull, if I had not lost that fight, I still would’ve been stuck in my contract,” Michael Chandler said in a clip shown on After Tuf to his team. “wouldn’t have been able to test free agency, wouldn’t have been able to come over right when Khabib was retiring, right whenever I was going to come in, get the title shot, and become who I am standing here. It’s literally, probably the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career.”

Michael Chandler certainly has a point as had he won that fight, he still would’ve been the champion and his contract would’ve kept on getting extended. However, with the defeat, Chandler was able to fight out his deal in non-title fights and eventually make his way to the UFC in free agency.

In the UFC, Michael Chandler has gone 2-3 and has already fought for the UFC’s lightweight title. He started out with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker and then lost to Charles Oliveira by second-round KO for the lightweight belt. Chandler then lost to Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier but knocked out Tony Ferguson between those setbacks. He is now expected to face Conor McGregor after the two coached TUF against one another.