Georges St-Pierre to make combat sports return at Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December

By Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is back on the mats.

Georges St-Pierre

‘Rush’ has been out of competition since his 2017 comeback against Michael Bisping. That was the Canadian’s first fight in over four years. He previously took a hiatus after a split-decision win over Johny Hendricks. In his middleweight comeback, Georges St-Pierre submitted ‘The Count’ to win UFC gold.

Following that victory, the champion retired. Since then, Georges St-Pierre has been linked to several potential comeback fights, notably with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to ‘The Eagle’ announcing his retirement in 2020, the former champion admitted that he was down for the potential fight. Furthermore, the Canadian was linked to a 2021 exhibition boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya.

Nonetheless, Georges St-Pierre has been able to put off the craving for competition, until now. Announced earlier today during a UFC Fight Pass press conference, the former champion will be hitting the grappling mats at the end of the year. At the presser, Georges St-Pierre was announced as the main event for Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December.

The grappling series has made waves over the last few months. UFC veterans Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith recently had a rematch of sorts on the grappling mats, with the Brazilian winning once again. Now, Fight Pass Invitational will welcome its biggest star to date in the form of Georges St-Pierre. As of now, his opponent is unknown.

Georges St-Pierre, GSP

Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“I’m 42 years old, I felt [good] at the end when I retired, I was training. But, I need the kick of competition,” Georges St-Pierre stated at the press conference announcing his return. “I’d like to get it back, I’d like to feel the adrenaline again, I also think it’s an avenue for fighters.”

He continued, “[I] still want to compete, to make money. To have fun with the fans, and the family of the UFC.”

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Georges St-Pierre’s return?

