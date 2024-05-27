Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight ahead of Jake Paul fight, representatives give positive update
Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently had a medical issue on a flight, but it appears he is doing well.
Tyson was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles this past Sunday when the health scare occurred. In Touch Weekly detailed the situation, reporting that before paramedics got to Tyson there was an announcement on the plane requesting assistance from a doctor. The message was sent about 30 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.
Luckily, it seems that “Iron” Mike has avoided a major health issue.
RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER SLAMS THE BOXING COMMISSION FOR LICENSING MIKE TYSON: “I DON’T THINK ANYONE CARES ABOUT MIKE”
Mike Tyson has medical emergency, appears to be doing well
The New York Post has followed up with an update on Mike Tyson, and fortunately it’s a positive one. Representatives for Tyson revealed what the issue was.
“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The Post in an email. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”
Fight fans were calling into question the booking of a soon-to-be 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a boxing match with 27-year-old Jake Paul before the medical scare. Now that word has gotten out of the plane ride, even more people have gone online to call for the cancellation of the planned July 20th bout.
During a press conference promoting the fight with Paul, Tyson admitted that he feels like “s***.” Ariel Helwani, who hosted the presser, told Mike that he believes he’s bluffing. Tyson insisted that he has seen better days physically due to his age.
Whether or not Tyson vs. Paul goes on as planned remains to be seen, but at the very least it’s good to hear that “Iron” Mike is doing well.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Mike Tyson