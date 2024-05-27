Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight ahead of Jake Paul fight, representatives give positive update

Mike Tyson has medical emergency, appears to be doing well

The New York Post has followed up with an update on Mike Tyson, and fortunately it’s a positive one. Representatives for Tyson revealed what the issue was.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The Post in an email. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Fight fans were calling into question the booking of a soon-to-be 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a boxing match with 27-year-old Jake Paul before the medical scare. Now that word has gotten out of the plane ride, even more people have gone online to call for the cancellation of the planned July 20th bout.

During a press conference promoting the fight with Paul, Tyson admitted that he feels like “s***.” Ariel Helwani, who hosted the presser, told Mike that he believes he’s bluffing. Tyson insisted that he has seen better days physically due to his age.

Whether or not Tyson vs. Paul goes on as planned remains to be seen, but at the very least it’s good to hear that “Iron” Mike is doing well.