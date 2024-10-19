Alexander Volkanovski reveals plan to compete on UFC 312 card in Australia

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed his desire to compete on the UFC 312 card in Australia next year.

Over the course of the last five years, Alexander Volkanovski has established himself as one of the best fighters of his generation. With that being said, recent defeats to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria have left many to wonder what’s next for him.

While ‘The Great’ is still an incredibly popular figure, the two knockout losses have left him on the outside of the title picture looking in. He’s taken a decent amount of time off since then, which is great, but it’s not clear whether or not he’s going to get an immediate rematch for the featherweight crown.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski spoke about his desire to return in Sydney, Australia at UFC 312 in 2025.