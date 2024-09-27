Alexander Volkanovski responds to Diego Lopes’s callout for December UFC scrap

Alexander Volkanovski shrugs at Diego Lopes’s December callout

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski responded to Lopes’s callout.

“We’ve already talked to the UFC. Obviously, the title fight, I’m fighting for the title fight and that’s what it was sort of always going to be,” Volkanovski said. “I get what he’s saying. If it was going to be him next, something would have to happen to one of the guys from [Topuria vs. Holloway]. Whether they get injured or move divisions, or whatnot. [If] there’s an interim title or something like that. I’m not scared or anything like that, but I’m fighting for the title, and that’s that…

“But you never know what happens. The guy’s a fighter, Max [Holloway]’s got a BMF belt. If Max wins, what’s his next fight? Is he defending the featherweight belt straight away or BMF?” Volkanovski continued. “So that could open the door for an interim [title fight] or something. We could do that, but I’m fighting the [Topuria vs. Holloway] winner. That’s something I’ve already discussed with the UFC from the get-go. I said I was going to wait…obviously, he’s in a position now where he’s trying to get himself right there. Which he should be, I would be doing the exact same thing, and I did. Good on him, but it doesn’t really make sense for me unless something happens to the other two.”

Volkanovski hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Topuria at UFC 298. After back-to-back knockout defeats, he’s taken an extended hiatus from competition, although he could return by year’s end.

For now, it appears Lopes’s attempt to lure Volkanovski back to the cage was a failed path. But, the two exciting featherweights could potentially meet sooner rather than later.