Raul Rosas Jr explains why he’s willing to take an unranked opponent next

By Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr has explained why he’s still willing to take an unranked opponent in his next UFC fight.

Raul Rosas Jr.

As we know, Raul Rosas Jr is one of the most exciting young fighters on the planet right now. The 20-year-old burst onto the scene a few years ago and through his resilience and determination, he’s been able to carve out an interesting run for himself in the UFC.

RELATED: Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

He’s had five fights since his victory on the Contender Series, going 4-1 in that time. While some feel as if he’s got a long way to go before getting to the elite level, others are interested to see how he would fare if given a far tougher opponent.

Rosas Jr himself, of course, wants all the smoke. With that being said, he noted in an interview from a few weeks back that he wouldn’t mind taking on another unranked opponent.

Rosas Jr’s big plan

“If I would have went out there and got the finish, I would for sure have a good argument to get a top 15 [opponent],” Rosas told MMA Fighting. “I want a top 15 [opponent] but if my next fight is not against a top 15 fighter, I want somebody that the UFC would be like ‘if you beat this guy, we’ll give you a ranked opponent next.’ But either way, I want to be that close.

“I just want fights that will get me closer to the belt. I don’t want to fight somebody that I’ll just beat and I stay in the same spot, I want to beat somebody that will get me way closer to the belt.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What should be next for Raul Rosas Jr? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5

Alexander Volkanovski reveals plan to compete on UFC 312 card in Australia

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024
Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Mike Brown reveals surprise at Jorge Masvidal's great shape ahead of comeback

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has expressed his surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of his proposed return.

Max Holloway, Alex Pereira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes Alex Pereira might be 2024 Fighter of the Year, even with a UFC 308 title win: "Hard man to beat"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Max Holloway believes UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is likely 2024’s Fighter of the Year.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals massive UFC announcement is on the way: "There is big news coming soon!"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has something in the works.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan reveals how he can defeat Islam Makhachev in UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 18, 2024
Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov torches 'bum' Sean O'Malley for UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - October 18, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has slammed Sean O’Malley for his efforts in a title-losing performance against Merab Dvalishvili.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes he will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad explains why he believes Conor McGregor needs help

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes Conor McGregor needs help as their war of words continues.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev's UFC title shot after "Disrespectful" trash talk

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.