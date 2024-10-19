Raul Rosas Jr explains why he’s willing to take an unranked opponent next

Raul Rosas Jr has explained why he’s still willing to take an unranked opponent in his next UFC fight.

As we know, Raul Rosas Jr is one of the most exciting young fighters on the planet right now. The 20-year-old burst onto the scene a few years ago and through his resilience and determination, he’s been able to carve out an interesting run for himself in the UFC.

He’s had five fights since his victory on the Contender Series, going 4-1 in that time. While some feel as if he’s got a long way to go before getting to the elite level, others are interested to see how he would fare if given a far tougher opponent.

Rosas Jr himself, of course, wants all the smoke. With that being said, he noted in an interview from a few weeks back that he wouldn’t mind taking on another unranked opponent.