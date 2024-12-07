BKFC fighter scores incredible 2-second knockout victory
BKFC fighter Justin Watson scored an unbelievable two-second knockout over Cole Ferrell at BKFC 69 last night.
Over the course of the last few years, bare-knuckle boxing has been on the rise in a big way. In addition to showcasing new talent, they’ve also been able to lure some big names from mixed martial arts over to the product. Some have found success and some haven’t, but either way, BKFC has benefitted.
RELATED: TikToker Bryce Hall set to return at BKFC KnuckleMania V against Kimbo Slice Jr.
Last night, BKFC 69 took place as the company continues to build momentum. One of the contests was Justin Watson against Cole Ferrell, in a bout that few casuals would’ve thought much of heading into the extravaganza.
In the end, it was Watson who managed to pick up the victory – and he did so with perhaps the quickest knockout in the history of combat sports.
🤯 2 SECOND KO IN BKFC TONIGHT.
Fastest knockout in combat sports history. #BKFC69 pic.twitter.com/M4Rn2G0h7j
— FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) December 7, 2024
BKFC makes headlines once again
Within the blink of an eye, Watson landed a one-shot knockout that officially clocked in at just over two seconds. In reality, though, you could make the argument that it was even quicker than that. In the history of combat sports there have almost certainly been incidents like this that have taken place, but the emphatic nature of the KO is likely what has grabbed the attention of the masses here.
For BKFC, it’s a big viral moment that they would’ve thoroughly appreciated – especially in the midst of the recent controversy surrounding Conor McGregor. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how many more MMA stars make their way over.
What do you make of BKFC as a product? Was this one of the most impressive knockouts you’ve ever seen in your time watching combat sports? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC