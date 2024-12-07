BKFC fighter scores incredible 2-second knockout victory

BKFC fighter Justin Watson scored an unbelievable two-second knockout over Cole Ferrell at BKFC 69 last night.

Over the course of the last few years, bare-knuckle boxing has been on the rise in a big way. In addition to showcasing new talent, they’ve also been able to lure some big names from mixed martial arts over to the product. Some have found success and some haven’t, but either way, BKFC has benefitted.

Last night, BKFC 69 took place as the company continues to build momentum. One of the contests was Justin Watson against Cole Ferrell, in a bout that few casuals would’ve thought much of heading into the extravaganza.

In the end, it was Watson who managed to pick up the victory – and he did so with perhaps the quickest knockout in the history of combat sports.