Alexander Volkanovski offers Aljamain Sterling chance at champ-champ status: “Paid his dues”

By Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is willing to offer Aljamain Sterling a chance at history.

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling

‘The Great’ is currently slated to return in the main event of UFC 290 this Saturday night. There, the featherweight champion will face Yair Rodriguez, who captured interim gold this February. The bout will be Alexander Volkanovski’s first since his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Since then, the featherweight champion has repeatedly teased that he would head back up to 155 pounds. However, at UFC 290 media day earlier today, Alexander Volkanovski discussed a fight, but instead against a bantamweight. Over the last year, Aljamain Sterling has opined that he’s the one to dethrone the featherweight champion.

‘The Funk Master’ is currently set to return at UFC 292 against Sean O’Malley. Ahead of the event, Aljamain Sterling has admitted the matchup with ‘Sugar’ will be his last at bantamweight. Having earned three title defenses, an automatic title shot would make sense if he heads up. Alexander Volkanovski agrees and is willing to give him a crack at another title up at 145 pounds.

Alexander Volkanovski

“Yeah for sure,” Alexander Volkanovski responded when asked if he was interested in fighting Aljamain Sterling at UFC 290 media day earlier today. “I think if he goes out there and takes out Sean, he’s definitely paid his dues. How many title defenses would that be? Four? Yeah, so there you go.”

He continued, “I think so, he’s a big dude. But obviously, he’s got a tough, tough fight ahead of him. But yeah, that’s another possible fight. There are plenty of options, and again I want to be active. So cool, keep it rolling.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Sean O’Malley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

