Jake Paul eyeing MMA fight with Conor McGregor after Nate Diaz: “I’m not afraid”

Boxing star Jake Paul is ready to step into the cage with Conor McGregor after his August clash with Nate Diaz.

‘The Problem Child’ is currently slated to face the Stockton native later this year. The two will headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering, Jake Paul’s first since his loss to Tommy Fury in February. Following that loss to ‘TNT’, the YouTuber-turned-boxer called for an instant rematch.

Ultimately, he went back on those comments, and will now face Nate Diaz in August. Ahead of the contest, Jake Paul has promised to do what Conor McGregor couldn’t, and knockout the fan-favorite. While Nate Diaz has trained with the likes of Andre Ward, this will be his first boxing match.

If successful, Jake Paul hopes to head to the octagon next, as he’s revealed in an interview with TalkSport. There, the YouTuber called to face Conor McGregor in the UFC. While Jake Paul currently has a deal with the PFL, his brother, Logan, has a close connection with the Dana White-led company through his PRIME brand.

“When I knock out Nate Diaz, I think that Conor McGregor’s going to see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out.” Jake Paul stated in a recent interview. “We can fight in the PFL smart cage, whatever it is. I told everybody I would fight Conor in any form of fight, because, in my opinion, he is that shot. I’ll do MMA, I’m not afraid.”

He continued, “I’ve wanted to do that my whole career, [I have] a wrestling background. All I’d have to learn is some jiu-jitsu and some kicks, which seems pretty easy to me.”

What do you make of this callout? Do you have any interest in Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor?