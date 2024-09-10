Seksan showcases exciting style at ONE 168: “I’ve done it for the longest time”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang couldn’t be any happier that the American audience saw him in his vintage form. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

The Thai hard-hitter made a memorable U.S. debut at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6. There, he showcased his renowned Muay Thai skills in a 140-pound catchweight bout against Liam Harrison. 

“The Man Who Yields To No One” had the British legend’s number right from the get-go. In fact, it didn’t take long for him to put together the finishing sequence. 

He began the rampage in the second round, dropping “The Hitman” with a slashing elbow in close quarters. 

Despite Harrison’s valiant effort to recover and get back on his feet, Seksan’s onslaught was far from over. He maintained relentless pressure, knocking his opponent down twice more to score a TKO victory. 

For Seksan, this victory was not just a win on his record. It was an opportunity to show a new market what he’s truly capable of. 

“I’ve done it for the longest time ever since I’ve been fighting and training professional Muay Thai. I will continue fighting with this style because I want to capture the hearts and minds of fans all over the world,” he stated. 

In addition to his personal satisfaction, Seksan expressed his respect for Harrison. 

Harrison decided to retire by placing his gloves at the center of the Circle after the grueling affair. 

It was a poignant end to Harrison’s illustrious run, and Seksan acknowledged the significance of sharing the stage with such a respected foe. 

“I’m extremely happy and extremely grateful that he chose me to be his final fight. I absolutely love him. He’s an absolute legend of the sport,” Seksan said. 

Seksan plans to continue Muay Thai career

Even with his illustrious career and numerous accolades, Seksan is far from done. He remains dedicated to continuing his journey as a decorated Muay Thai athlete.  

“If I would have lost tonight, I would still have continued my career,” he said. “And, you know, it’s Muay Thai, there are days where you win and lose. But I still have it.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

