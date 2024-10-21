Alexander Volkanovski makes case for Ilia Topuria winning ‘Fighter of the Year’ if he defeats Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria Winning Fighter of the Year? Alexander Volkanovski Thinks It’s Possible

By the end of 2024, Ilia Topuria will have only fought twice in the year. With that said, Alexander Volkanovski explained to Kevin Iole why “El Matador” would be a top choice for “Fighter of the Year” if he defeats Max Holloway (via Championship Rounds).

“If Ilia goes out there and does his thing, that’s very impressive taking out myself and Max… He’d be right up there for fighter of the year. He nay not be as active as some of the other guys but the competition is [better].”

Volkanovski expects to face the winner of Topuria vs. Holloway at some point in 2025. In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Volkanovski laid out his plan to fight at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“You’ve got Ilia and Max fighting next weekend, I’ll be there watching and keeping a close eye on that one obviously. Maybe get into a face-off, we’ll see what happens with the winner.

“But hopefully, [I’ll be] fighting the winner here in Sydney right, that’s definitely what we want – just depending on what happens [with the title].”

Whether or not the former UFC featherweight champion will get his wish remains to be seen. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for Volkanovski.