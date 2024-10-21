Alexander Volkanovski makes case for Ilia Topuria winning ‘Fighter of the Year’ if he defeats Max Holloway

By Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Ilia Topuria could lock up “Fighter of the Year” if he defeats Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski

Topuria captured the UFC Featherweight Championship back in February. He knocked out Volkanovski in the second round of their title fight. “El Matador” is now seeking his first successful title defense this Saturday.

If Topuria pulls it off, then Volkanovski thinks he’d make a good case for the best fighter of 2024.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY CLOWNS ILIA TOPURIA FOR WEARING REPLICA BMF TITLE: “I DON’T KNOW, IT’S SUS”

Ilia Topuria Winning Fighter of the Year? Alexander Volkanovski Thinks It’s Possible

By the end of 2024, Ilia Topuria will have only fought twice in the year. With that said, Alexander Volkanovski explained to Kevin Iole why “El Matador” would be a top choice for “Fighter of the Year” if he defeats Max Holloway (via Championship Rounds).

“If Ilia goes out there and does his thing, that’s very impressive taking out myself and Max… He’d be right up there for fighter of the year. He nay not be as active as some of the other guys but the competition is [better].”

Volkanovski expects to face the winner of Topuria vs. Holloway at some point in 2025. In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Volkanovski laid out his plan to fight at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“You’ve got Ilia and Max fighting next weekend, I’ll be there watching and keeping a close eye on that one obviously. Maybe get into a face-off, we’ll see what happens with the winner.

“But hopefully, [I’ll be] fighting the winner here in Sydney right, that’s definitely what we want – just depending on what happens [with the title].”

Whether or not the former UFC featherweight champion will get his wish remains to be seen. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for Volkanovski.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC

