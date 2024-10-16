Max Holloway clowns Ilia Topuria for wearing replica BMF title: “I don’t know, it’s sus”
Max Holloway is questioning Ilia Topuria’s mentality after he posed with a replica BMF championship.
Holloway will challenge Topuria for the UFC featherweight title on October 26th. The 145-pound title fight will headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.
There has been some banter between the two ahead of fight night. Topuria did not get his wish to also have Holloway’s BMF title at stake on fight night. Holloway has criticized Topuria for trying to add a stipulation to a BMF championship bout.
RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CONFIRMS THE BMF TITLE WON’T BE UP FOR GRABS IN FIGHT WITH MAX HOLLOWAY AT UFC 308: “THERE’S NO WAY I’M NOT GOING TO KNOCK HIM OUT”
Max Holloway Scoffs at Those Blaming Him for No BMF Title Defense
Ahead of fight night, UFC posted an interview with Max Holloway. “Blessed” poked fun at Ilia Topuria for his reaction to the knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
“My favorite clip from that night is not even me knocking him [Justin Gaethje] out or screaming over him,” Holloway revealed. “It’s of Ilia Topuria looking lost. Like he didn’t know where he was, he didn’t even know if he was in human dimension.”
Holloway went on to respond to those who blame him for the lack of a BMF title defense at UFC 308.
“The BMF is not a title,” Holloway said. “The BMF is something that the fans and the people and your peers put you in. This whole time him and his fans like harassing me and even telling me put up my title. I’m like, bro, I have no choice. I mean, you gotta have that talk with Dana White and Hunter [Campbell].”
Replica BMF? “Blessed” is Amused
It wasn’t too long ago when Topuria was seen holding his UFC Featherweight Championship on one shoulder and a replica BMF title on the other. Holloway believes this is a bad look for “El Matador.”
“If you’re over there buying your own BMF belt that’s kind of a weird mentality, bro,” Holloway said. “I don’t know, it’s sus.”
These two will get to settle things inside the Octagon soon enough. Things haven’t gotten personal between the elite featherweights, but the competitive drive has certainly been dialed up.
Make sure you’re locked in with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 308 updates. Check back on our homepage during fight night for live results and video highlights.
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to BJPenn.com for the transcription.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC