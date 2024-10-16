Max Holloway clowns Ilia Topuria for wearing replica BMF title: “I don’t know, it’s sus”

Max Holloway Scoffs at Those Blaming Him for No BMF Title Defense

Ahead of fight night, UFC posted an interview with Max Holloway. “Blessed” poked fun at Ilia Topuria for his reaction to the knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

“My favorite clip from that night is not even me knocking him [Justin Gaethje] out or screaming over him,” Holloway revealed. “It’s of Ilia Topuria looking lost. Like he didn’t know where he was, he didn’t even know if he was in human dimension.”

Holloway went on to respond to those who blame him for the lack of a BMF title defense at UFC 308.

“The BMF is not a title,” Holloway said. “The BMF is something that the fans and the people and your peers put you in. This whole time him and his fans like harassing me and even telling me put up my title. I’m like, bro, I have no choice. I mean, you gotta have that talk with Dana White and Hunter [Campbell].”