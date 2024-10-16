Max Holloway clowns Ilia Topuria for wearing replica BMF title: “I don’t know, it’s sus”

By Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Max Holloway is questioning Ilia Topuria’s mentality after he posed with a replica BMF championship.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC

Holloway will challenge Topuria for the UFC featherweight title on October 26th. The 145-pound title fight will headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

There has been some banter between the two ahead of fight night. Topuria did not get his wish to also have Holloway’s BMF title at stake on fight night. Holloway has criticized Topuria for trying to add a stipulation to a BMF championship bout.

Max Holloway Scoffs at Those Blaming Him for No BMF Title Defense

Ahead of fight night, UFC posted an interview with Max Holloway. “Blessed” poked fun at Ilia Topuria for his reaction to the knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

“My favorite clip from that night is not even me knocking him [Justin Gaethje] out or screaming over him,” Holloway revealed. “It’s of Ilia Topuria looking lost. Like he didn’t know where he was, he didn’t even know if he was in human dimension.”

Holloway went on to respond to those who blame him for the lack of a BMF title defense at UFC 308.

“The BMF is not a title,” Holloway said. “The BMF is something that the fans and the people and your peers put you in. This whole time him and his fans like harassing me and even telling me put up my title. I’m like, bro, I have no choice. I mean, you gotta have that talk with Dana White and Hunter [Campbell].”

Replica BMF? “Blessed” is Amused

It wasn’t too long ago when Topuria was seen holding his UFC Featherweight Championship on one shoulder and a replica BMF title on the other. Holloway believes this is a bad look for “El Matador.”

“If you’re over there buying your own BMF belt that’s kind of a weird mentality, bro,” Holloway said. “I don’t know, it’s sus.”

These two will get to settle things inside the Octagon soon enough. Things haven’t gotten personal between the elite featherweights, but the competitive drive has certainly been dialed up.

Belal Muhammad says he’s prepared to slap Ilia Topuria around if he wants to turn their beef into physicality.

UFC president Dana White has rejected the idea of retired legend Donald Cerrone making his return to the promotion.

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has expressed his interest in a possible showdown with Colby Covington.

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor, in his prime, may have been the greatest fighter of all time.

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes Conor McGregor is no longer a role model for young athletes amidst his long Octagon hiatus.

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

Renato Moicano doesn’t think he will be fighting Paddy Pimblett anytime soon.