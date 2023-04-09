Pros react after Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Tonight’s UFC 287 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Pereira (7-2 MMA) and Adesanya (24-2 MMA) had last met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair had also previously competed twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

Tonight’s UFC 287 main event resulted in one of the nastiest KO’s in Ultimate Fighting Championship history. After a back and forth opening round, Alex Pereira appears to have Israel Adesanya in trouble midway through the second round. However, ‘Izzy’ was able to counter some brutal low kicks with a huge right hand that rocked ‘Poatan’. A second right would put Pereira down and then a hammer fist left him out cold.

Official UFC 287 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reaction to ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ below:

I bet homie showered in that collar #Committed — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 9, 2023

These big fight nights always make me want to fight so bad. Can’t wait to go out there and beat @TheNotoriousMMA within an inch of his career. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Liked what I saw in Izzy’s walk. Not what I saw in Pereira’s walk. #UFC287 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 9, 2023

I’ve got Izzy… plain and simple. #Ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

That was such a close round. Rounds like that should be a draw IMHO. But I think Izzy might’ve “looked” better to take the nod? I feel the strikes landed were super close. #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Both guys downloading…locked and loaded for round 2. Izzy opens up this round. Alex will look for big shots….especially that left hook. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Israel Adesanya defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287:

Woooooooow! Izzy is back in a big way! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Sheeeeeesh!!!! Statement made to reclaim the crown!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Izzy is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥 let’s go 🥶 🥶 wow that’s huge — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 9, 2023

Congrats Izzy. That was nasty. #UFC287 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 9, 2023

Congratulations @stylebender see you soon 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

The best middleweight of all time and I'm not arguing with anyone.@stylebender #andNEW 🫅🫅🫅 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

@stylebender Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up, see you soon. 👊🏽 @ufc — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 9, 2023

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next following his KO victory over Alex Pereira at tonight’s event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!