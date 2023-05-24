search

Brendan Schaub responds to Dana White’s criticism of Francis Ngannou’s new PFL deal: “Gimmicks? You own the slap fight league”

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Brendan Schaub believes UFC President Dana White is being hypocritical when addressing Francis Ngannou’s PFL signing.

Dana White, Brendan Schaub

Ngannou and the UFC parted ways back in January. The two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal, and Ngannou, who was the UFC Heavyweight Champion, was free to sign with another promotion. He recently inked a deal with the PFL, and he will be allowed to have a boxing match later this year.

Speaking to reporters, Dana White bashed the deal, and claimed that Ngannou’s desire for a boxing match is a gimmick. He insisted that the UFC doesn’t do gimmick fights, who prompted Schaub to call the UFC boss out.

RELATED: DANA WHITE RESPONDS TO “RIDICULOUS” COMMENTS FROM ALJAMAIN STERLING: “HOW AM I NOT GIVING HIM CREDIT?”

Brendan Schaub Checks Dana White On Francis Ngannou Comments

During an episode of “The Schaub Show,” Brendan Schaub made it clear that he feels White is the last person who should talk about gimmick fights.

“Gimmicks? I gotta light Dana up a little bit here,” Schaub said. “Dude, gimmicks? You own the slap fight league, and the numerics that you use to say it’s crushing these other leagues is TikTok. You’re 50 years old, dude. That’s a gimmick. Francis fighting Deontay Wilder, Francis fighting Anthony Joshua is not a gimmick ’cause I’ll tell you right now, if Francis lands that right hand on them, they’re getting knocked out. That is not a gimmick. Francis can win those fights. Are the odds are he lands? No. That’s not a gimmick, though. That’s a real f***ing fight, dude. Don’t disrespect Francis.”

Schaub went on to say that he isn’t a fan of White bashing fighters on their way out of the company. He believes the UFC boss simply could’ve told media members that he didn’t want to comment on the situation.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Dana White Francis Ngannou

Related

Francis Ngannou

Matt Brown discusses PFL’s “gamble” with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou: “I think the over/under looks pretty bad for them”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023
Aljamain Sterling Dana White
Dana White

Dana White responds to “ridiculous” comments from Aljamain Sterling: “How am I not giving him credit?”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

UFC president Dana White has responded to comments made by Aljamain Sterling as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL
Francis Ngannou

PFL founder Donn Davis takes aim at Dana White over his criticism of Francis Ngannou's contract

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Donn Davis, the founder of PFL, has fired back at Dana White.

Jon Jones, Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White tells Tyson Fury "let’s start talking" if he's serious about fighting Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

UFC President Dana White is open to promoting Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture names PFL fighter he'd like to see fight Francis Ngannou: "I would watch that fight"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

MMA legend Randy Couture has revealed which PFL heavyweight he’d like to see throw down with Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou

Henry Cejudo questions “where the hell is PFL getting all this money” following Francis Ngannou acquisition

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023
Ariel Helwani
Dana White

Ariel Helwani takes aim at Dana White for his “bullsh*t way of framing” former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has taken a shot at Dana White for the way in which he framed Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure.

Aljamain Sterling Dana White
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to recent criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Don’t play with my name”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is tired of the public criticism he has received from UFC President Dana White.

Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White has further commented on a potential showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained his thought process behind Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland’s next fights.