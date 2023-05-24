Brendan Schaub responds to Dana White’s criticism of Francis Ngannou’s new PFL deal: “Gimmicks? You own the slap fight league”

Brendan Schaub Checks Dana White On Francis Ngannou Comments

During an episode of “The Schaub Show,” Brendan Schaub made it clear that he feels White is the last person who should talk about gimmick fights.

“Gimmicks? I gotta light Dana up a little bit here,” Schaub said. “Dude, gimmicks? You own the slap fight league, and the numerics that you use to say it’s crushing these other leagues is TikTok. You’re 50 years old, dude. That’s a gimmick. Francis fighting Deontay Wilder, Francis fighting Anthony Joshua is not a gimmick ’cause I’ll tell you right now, if Francis lands that right hand on them, they’re getting knocked out. That is not a gimmick. Francis can win those fights. Are the odds are he lands? No. That’s not a gimmick, though. That’s a real f***ing fight, dude. Don’t disrespect Francis.”

Schaub went on to say that he isn’t a fan of White bashing fighters on their way out of the company. He believes the UFC boss simply could’ve told media members that he didn’t want to comment on the situation.