Alex Pereira questions the timing of Jamahal Hill’s UFC 300 remarks: “Maybe he just woke up?”
UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira harshly criticized Jamahal Hill for reigniting their feud almost two full months since UFC 300.
Pereira defeated Hill in the UFC 300 main event in April to retain the UFC light heavyweight title. Just minutes into the fight, Pereira landed a massive left hook to send Hill into unconsciousness.
Amidst some of the controversy surrounding Pereira’s victory, Hill has also blasted the light heavyweight champion for his post-fight celebration. While there was mutual respect between the two sides ahead of fight night, any admiration between them has faltered during the post-fight fallout.
After Hill’s series of recent social media posts questioning Pereira’s win, Pereira has questioned where this energy was immediately after UFC 300.
Alex Pereira questions the sincerity of Jamahal Hill’s post-fight remarks
In a recent interview with MainEvent, Pereira hit back at Hill.
“To be honest, I kind of don’t get why he’s doing this so late,” Pereira said. “It’s been almost 2 months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout?”
Pereira is unbeaten at 205lbs since making the full-time move up a division after a loss at UFC 287 to Israel Adesanya. He earned the then-vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 in November.
Hill will face short-notice replacement Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 on June 29. He was originally scheduled to face Khalil Rountree, who was forced to withdraw due to testing positive for a banned substance.
Pereira is expected to return to the Octagon later this year to rematch either Hill or Procházka. If Hill is victorious at UFC 303, it could go a long way in earning himself a rematch against Pereira.
Tensions remain heightened between the two light heavyweight stars, and Pereira’s latest jabs could fuel the fire behind a potential rematch. While Hill hasn’t responded to Pereira’s latest comments, it could be a matter of time.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
