Alex Pereira questions the timing of Jamahal Hill’s UFC 300 remarks: “Maybe he just woke up?”

UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira harshly criticized Jamahal Hill for reigniting their feud almost two full months since UFC 300.

Pereira defeated Hill in the UFC 300 main event in April to retain the UFC light heavyweight title. Just minutes into the fight, Pereira landed a massive left hook to send Hill into unconsciousness.

Amidst some of the controversy surrounding Pereira’s victory, Hill has also blasted the light heavyweight champion for his post-fight celebration. While there was mutual respect between the two sides ahead of fight night, any admiration between them has faltered during the post-fight fallout.

After Hill’s series of recent social media posts questioning Pereira’s win, Pereira has questioned where this energy was immediately after UFC 300.