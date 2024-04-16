VIDEO | Training footage of Alex Pereira emerges of broken toe suffered just weeks before UFC 300 KO

By Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira suffered a gruesome foot injury while in final preparations to face Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira

Pereira knocked out Hill in the first round of the UFC 300 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. It was his first light heavyweight title defense after capturing the then-vacant title at UFC 295.

Immediately after UFC 300, Pereira admitted that he suffered a broken toe in training camp before flying to Las Vegas for fight week. He decided not to withdraw from the Hill fight and earned one of the biggest highlights of his UFC career.

Just days after UFC 300, Pereira released video footage of the incident that led to the toe injury.

Alex Pereira broke his toe just weeks before UFC 300 knockout

Watch Pereira appear to break his toe during a routine training session below.

Pereira also claimed he suffered another toe injury mid-fight against Hill at UFC 300. He originally planned on making a quick turnaround for UFC 301 in Brazil, but that now seems highly unlikely.

Pereira’s pre-fight injury woes make his UFC 300 performance even more impressive. Some believed that Hill would give Pereira his biggest test inside the Octagon, but he passed the test with flying colors.

Pereira has won titles in two UFC divisions just a handful of fights into his MMA career. Before making the full-time transition to MMA, he became a star in Glory Kickboxing.

Pereira has a slew of up-and-coming UFC light heavyweight contenders ready to challenge for his throne. He’s also hinted at a potential move to heavyweight to fight interim UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall.

Pereira will likely face either Jiří Procházka or Magomed Ankalaev for his next light heavyweight title defense. He defeated Procházka by TKO at UFC 295 for the vacant belt.

Pereira was less than 100% health-wise for UFC 300, but he still seized the opportunity and continues to climb the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

