Daniel Cormier stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC: “How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?”

By Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, UFC 300, UFC

It was just this past weekend that saw Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) get in the Octagon with Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA) in his first title defense for the UFC light heavyweight championship.  The result was a KO victory for ‘Poatan’ at 3:14 of Round 1 (see that here).

Cormier is voicing his suprise at how successful Pereira is, considering he doesn’t feel Pereira knows how to wrestle.

Pereira, at 36 is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and the former UFC middleweight champion.

The former kickboxer has beaten the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Sean Strickland, and Jiri Prochazka just to name a few.

And he’s not stopping there, Pereira is now eyeing the heavyweight division, in a bid to become champion in three weight classes.

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ESPN show ‘Good Guy/Bad Buy’ with Chael Sonnen shared:

“I’m sitting there at night going, ‘How’s he doing this when, with all due respect because Alex and I have a great relationship, he can’t wrestle. He does not know how to wrestle.”

Continuing Cormier said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“When they grab his leg, he kind of just falls down. He can’t wrestle. When he can’t wrestle, I’m like, ‘How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?’ But he has got this singular skillset that is so good that it does not matter what he can’t do. He’s so good at what he does that he’s now the best in the world.”

Do you agree with current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier that as a fighter who can’t wrestle, Pereira is having an amazing run?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Alex Pereira

VIDEO | Training footage of Alex Pereira emerges of broken toe suffered just weeks before UFC 300 KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev calls for Alex Pereira title fight in Abu Dhabi: “The man doesn’t have a chin”

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is calling for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal targets Justin Gaethje for ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is targeting Justin Gaethje for what he says would be an ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: "I started to experience vertigo"

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Cody Garbrandt has issued a statement following his submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Aleksandar Rakic
Jiri Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic reveals staph infection impacted his performance at UFC 300: “It obviously affected me”

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024

Aleksandar Rakic reveals he had staph infection leading into his UFC 300 fight against Jiri Prochazka.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Diego Lopes calls for rematch with “Decision Man” Movsar Evloev following UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he “deserves” a shot at the bantamweight title following submission victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he has done enough to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight championship after his win at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Fight fan who got punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 says he will not sue, but wants tickets to UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

The fight fan who was punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 has confirmed that he has no plans to sue the lightweight contender.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler “would not be surprised” if his bout with Conor McGregor is for the 165lbs title: “It should be for a belt”

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

Michael Chandler has suggested that there’s a chance his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor could be for a new 165-pound title.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

What's next for the stars of UFC 300?

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC 300 card with two undisputed title fights on the line, as well as the BMF belt up for grabs.