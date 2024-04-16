Daniel Cormier stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC: “How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?”

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC.

It was just this past weekend that saw Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) get in the Octagon with Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA) in his first title defense for the UFC light heavyweight championship. The result was a KO victory for ‘Poatan’ at 3:14 of Round 1 (see that here).

Cormier is voicing his suprise at how successful Pereira is, considering he doesn’t feel Pereira knows how to wrestle.

Pereira, at 36 is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and the former UFC middleweight champion.

The former kickboxer has beaten the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Sean Strickland, and Jiri Prochazka just to name a few.

And he’s not stopping there, Pereira is now eyeing the heavyweight division, in a bid to become champion in three weight classes.

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ESPN show ‘Good Guy/Bad Buy’ with Chael Sonnen shared:

“I’m sitting there at night going, ‘How’s he doing this when, with all due respect because Alex and I have a great relationship, he can’t wrestle. He does not know how to wrestle.”

Continuing Cormier said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“When they grab his leg, he kind of just falls down. He can’t wrestle. When he can’t wrestle, I’m like, ‘How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?’ But he has got this singular skillset that is so good that it does not matter what he can’t do. He’s so good at what he does that he’s now the best in the world.”

Do you agree with current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier that as a fighter who can’t wrestle, Pereira is having an amazing run?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!