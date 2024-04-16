Magomed Ankalaev calls for Alex Pereira title fight in Abu Dhabi: “The man doesn’t have a chin”

By Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is calling for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi.

Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) is hot off a knockout victory over Jamahal Hill this past weekend at UFC 300.

In his first light heavyweight title defense, ‘Poatan’ secured his victory over ‘Sweet Dreams’ at 3:14 of Round 1 with a beautiful uppercut followed by some nasty ground and pound.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

(via Zuffa LLC)

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) is making it clear that the next opportunity for a title fight should be his. The 31-year-old called out Alex Pereira on ‘X‘ to fight him in Abu Dhabi:

@AlexPereiraUFC congratulation, I will stop in the first round by knockout @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 the man doesn’t have chin.”

Ankalaev followed up with:

“@AlexPereira vs me Abu Dhabi”

Ankalaev last fought and defeated Johnny Walker (21-8 MMA) by KO this past January in a light heavyweight bout. The Russian’s only loss in the cage came in March of 2018 courtesy of Paul Craig (17-7 MMA).

To date, no response has come from the Pereira camp to the callout.

However, following his victory at UFC 300, at the post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira did call out Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) to fight him in 3 weeks at UFC 301.

Tom Aspinall last fought and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at heavyweight last November at UFC 295.

UFC CEO Dana White has already weighed in saying it’s a bad idea for ‘Poatan’ to fight Aspinall at this point.

Would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi?

