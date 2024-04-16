Magomed Ankalaev calls for Alex Pereira title fight in Abu Dhabi: “The man doesn’t have a chin”

Magomed Ankalaev is calling for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) is hot off a knockout victory over Jamahal Hill this past weekend at UFC 300.

In his first light heavyweight title defense, ‘Poatan’ secured his victory over ‘Sweet Dreams’ at 3:14 of Round 1 with a beautiful uppercut followed by some nasty ground and pound.

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) is making it clear that the next opportunity for a title fight should be his. The 31-year-old called out Alex Pereira on ‘X‘ to fight him in Abu Dhabi:

“@AlexPereiraUFC congratulation, I will stop in the first round by knockout @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 the man doesn’t have chin.”

Ankalaev followed up with:

“@AlexPereira vs me Abu Dhabi”

Ankalaev last fought and defeated Johnny Walker (21-8 MMA) by KO this past January in a light heavyweight bout. The Russian’s only loss in the cage came in March of 2018 courtesy of Paul Craig (17-7 MMA).

To date, no response has come from the Pereira camp to the callout.

However, following his victory at UFC 300, at the post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira did call out Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) to fight him in 3 weeks at UFC 301.

Tom Aspinall last fought and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at heavyweight last November at UFC 295.

UFC CEO Dana White has already weighed in saying it’s a bad idea for ‘Poatan’ to fight Aspinall at this point.

Would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!