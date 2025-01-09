UFC title challenger believes Alex Pereira can KO Jon Jones: ‘That left hook and those kicks are lethal’

‘Poatan’ Knocks Out ‘Bones?’

Covington was then asked if he thinks there’s a chance Pereira could catch Jones if the two were to ever share the Octagon.

“Oh for sure, he can definitely catch him,” Covington said. “I mean, no doubt about it Jon’s gonna shoot for those legs. He’s not gonna wanna get cracked by Alex Pereira. So, that left hook and those kicks are lethal. So, I definitely think he can knock out Jon with a nice little left hook.”

Dana White hasn’t been too gung-ho over the idea of booking Jones against Pereira. After Jones’ dominating victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, the UFC boss shared his belief that “Bones” is far too big for “Poatan.” Still, never say never in the world of MMA.

