UFC title challenger believes Alex Pereira can KO Jon Jones: ‘That left hook and those kicks are lethal’

By Fernando Quiles - January 9, 2025

An ex-UFC title challenger feels that Alex Pereira would have a good chance at defeating Jon Jones.



The future of Jones, who is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is uncertain. While UFC CEO Dana White has been trying to book Jones to face interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall, “Bones” has said he needs a big payday to make that fight a reality. The future UFC Hall of Famer has also expressed more interest in facing Pereira.

If Jones were to get the fight with “Poatan,” one prominent name believes that the light heavyweight champion shouldn’t be counted out.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN BELIEVES UFC WILL GIVE JON JONES TWO OPTIONS FOR HIS FIGHTING FUTURE AND ALEX PEREIRA ISN’T ONE OF THEM

Colby Covington Heaps Praise on Alex Pereira

Colby Covington recently appeared on Submission Radio. Covington ended up taking some fan questions and he was asked for his thoughts on Alex Pereira. Covington recalled training with “Poatan” and said he’s long been impressed by the Brazilian bruiser.

“Oh yeah, there’s no way you can’t be impressed with the body of work that Alex has done,” Covington said. “You know, showing up on short notice, saving cards, knocking people silly, unconscious into another dimension. I’ve always respected and liked Alex, man.”

‘Poatan’ Knocks Out ‘Bones?’

Covington was then asked if he thinks there’s a chance Pereira could catch Jones if the two were to ever share the Octagon.

“Oh for sure, he can definitely catch him,” Covington said. “I mean, no doubt about it Jon’s gonna shoot for those legs. He’s not gonna wanna get cracked by Alex Pereira. So, that left hook and those kicks are lethal. So, I definitely think he can knock out Jon with a nice little left hook.”

Dana White hasn’t been too gung-ho over the idea of booking Jones against Pereira. After Jones’ dominating victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, the UFC boss shared his belief that “Bones” is far too big for “Poatan.” Still, never say never in the world of MMA.

