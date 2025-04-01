Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant
UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.
As we know, Sean Brady is one of the top welterweight contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been on quite the journey over the course of the last few years, to the point where he’s now viewed as a potential number one contender for the belt. At the very least, he’s incredibly close to booking a rematch with Belal Muhammad.
For Brady, he’s riding high. He is coming off the back of an emphatic win over Leon Edwards, a former champion in his own right. He’s constantly been telling anyone who would listen that he’s ready for the big time, and we’re finally at that point. Within the top 15 at 170 pounds, you won’t find many who are interested in throwing down with him.
Of course, someone who is always lingering around the division is Colby Covington. In a recent podcast, Brady didn’t hold back when letting the world know his true feelings for ‘Chaos’.
Brady’s message to Covington
“Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you,” Brady said on the BradyBagz Show. “Did you see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you, bro? I would f—king kill him. He’s not even getting anyone in the Top 15. He might not even have a f—king job. When was the last time that you won a fight? You f—king suck. Colby you’re a pu**y. How you get punched on by [Jorge] Masvidal in public and go sue him? You’re a pro fighter! You’re a pu**y.”
‘’I was trying to get the Usman fight for months,” Brady said. “DM’ed him, hit him up, and now he’s like, ‘Man, me and Brady should fight for the No. 1 contender.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, should we? I just beat the guy who beat you twice.’ Bro, Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you. You see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you bro? I would f—king kill him.’’
Sean Brady isn’t scared of anyone at welterweight. Covington, meanwhile, will do anything to get back in the title picture.
