Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

As we know, Sean Brady is one of the top welterweight contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been on quite the journey over the course of the last few years, to the point where he’s now viewed as a potential number one contender for the belt. At the very least, he’s incredibly close to booking a rematch with Belal Muhammad.

RELATED: Colby Covington’s scathing response to Michael Page over comments during UFC event

For Brady, he’s riding high. He is coming off the back of an emphatic win over Leon Edwards, a former champion in his own right. He’s constantly been telling anyone who would listen that he’s ready for the big time, and we’re finally at that point. Within the top 15 at 170 pounds, you won’t find many who are interested in throwing down with him.

Of course, someone who is always lingering around the division is Colby Covington. In a recent podcast, Brady didn’t hold back when letting the world know his true feelings for ‘Chaos’.