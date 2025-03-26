Colby Covington shoots down fight against ‘irrelevant bum’ Michael Chiesa for The Ultimate Fighter 33 finale: “He’s a nobody!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has no interest in facing Michael Chiesa.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in December. Ending a yearlong layoff, Colby Covington stepped up on short notice to face the rising Joaquin Buckley. That night at UFC Tampa saw ‘New Mansa’ dominate the former interim champion, hurting him several times en route to a third-round stoppage. Post-fight, Covington blamed the loss on a “DEI Doctor” who called the bout off due to a cut above his eye.

As of now, the 37-year-old has no timetable for a return to the cage. However, The Ultimate Fighter season 33 coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen know who they want to see Colby Covington fight next. With both coaches retired, they want to pick fighters to represent them and meet at the season finale. Given Sonnen’s longtime association with ‘Chaos’, that pick comes as no surprise. ‘The American Gangster’ even coached the wrestler against Buckley in December.

However, Daniel Cormier has picked Michael Chiesa to represent him and face Team Sonnen’s Colby Covington. While the concept seems like a fun one, ‘Chaos’ has no interest in the bout. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former interim welterweight champion was asked about fighting ‘The Maverick’. While Chiesa isn’t in the rankings, he’s fresh off lopsided wins over Max Griffin and Tony Ferguson.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA CONFIRMS INJURY PRIOR TO UFC 313 LOSS TO MAGOMED ANKALAEV: “I DON’T WANT TO MAKE EXCUSES”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington shoots down rumored fight against Michael Chiesa for TUF 33 finale

However, ‘The Maverick’ seemingly has to do a lot more than that to earn a bout against Colby Covington. In the interview, ‘Chaos’ completely shot the matchup down, labeling Michael Chiesa a “bum” for trying to get a fight against him. In Covington’s eyes, the grappler has done nothing besides being friends with Cormier to face him.

“No [I have no interest in fighting Michael Chiesa]. He’s another irrelevant bum, who got submitted by Kevin Lee.” Colby Covington stated to Submission Radio earlier this week. “The only reason he has any type of hype is because Kevin Lee made his mom famous. There’s no interest there. He’s a nobody, he’s a bum. But he was a great example for the Sonnen system, and Team Sonnen. We were able to tell fighters that this was the perfect representation of what you don’t want to do when you win The Ultimate Fighter.”

He continued, “Don’t be a Michael Chiesa. Don’t become an irrelevant bum, who rides other people’s meat as a form of transportation. I’m talking about him riding DC’s meat for transportation, to try and get a big fight with me. He’s not a big fight, and he hasn’t done any business for the company… I know it won’t interest the UFC.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Michael Chiesa?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena

Miesha Tate previews potential future UFC title fight against longtime friend Julianna Pena: "She is always game"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025
Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum says move back to middleweight at UFC Mexico City is permanent: "185 is my home"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum says he will be a middleweight again from here on out.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira confirms injury prior to UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev: "I don't want to make excuses"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

Alex Pereira entered his UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev with a hand injury.

Robert Whittaker
Roman Dolidze

Robert Whittaker blasted by surging UFC contender over recent 'pub' comments

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

One surging UFC middleweight didn’t take too kindly to Robert Whittaker’s recent comments.

UFC Apex Octagon
Leon Edwards

Renowned UFC coach names one former champion who lacks heart of 'real true fighter'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

It’s one thing to become a UFC champion; it’s another to have the heart of a fighter.

Molly McCann

Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

Colby Covington is of the belief that Leon Edwards should retire from mixed martial arts following his loss at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why he considers Islam Makhachev to be his current #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is "scared" to take tough fights, including him: "He’s not wanting to fight me"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.