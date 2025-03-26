Colby Covington shoots down fight against ‘irrelevant bum’ Michael Chiesa for The Ultimate Fighter 33 finale: “He’s a nobody!”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has no interest in facing Michael Chiesa.

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in December. Ending a yearlong layoff, Colby Covington stepped up on short notice to face the rising Joaquin Buckley. That night at UFC Tampa saw ‘New Mansa’ dominate the former interim champion, hurting him several times en route to a third-round stoppage. Post-fight, Covington blamed the loss on a “DEI Doctor” who called the bout off due to a cut above his eye.

As of now, the 37-year-old has no timetable for a return to the cage. However, The Ultimate Fighter season 33 coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen know who they want to see Colby Covington fight next. With both coaches retired, they want to pick fighters to represent them and meet at the season finale. Given Sonnen’s longtime association with ‘Chaos’, that pick comes as no surprise. ‘The American Gangster’ even coached the wrestler against Buckley in December.

However, Daniel Cormier has picked Michael Chiesa to represent him and face Team Sonnen’s Colby Covington. While the concept seems like a fun one, ‘Chaos’ has no interest in the bout. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former interim welterweight champion was asked about fighting ‘The Maverick’. While Chiesa isn’t in the rankings, he’s fresh off lopsided wins over Max Griffin and Tony Ferguson.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington shoots down rumored fight against Michael Chiesa for TUF 33 finale

However, ‘The Maverick’ seemingly has to do a lot more than that to earn a bout against Colby Covington. In the interview, ‘Chaos’ completely shot the matchup down, labeling Michael Chiesa a “bum” for trying to get a fight against him. In Covington’s eyes, the grappler has done nothing besides being friends with Cormier to face him.

“No [I have no interest in fighting Michael Chiesa]. He’s another irrelevant bum, who got submitted by Kevin Lee.” Colby Covington stated to Submission Radio earlier this week. “The only reason he has any type of hype is because Kevin Lee made his mom famous. There’s no interest there. He’s a nobody, he’s a bum. But he was a great example for the Sonnen system, and Team Sonnen. We were able to tell fighters that this was the perfect representation of what you don’t want to do when you win The Ultimate Fighter.”

He continued, “Don’t be a Michael Chiesa. Don’t become an irrelevant bum, who rides other people’s meat as a form of transportation. I’m talking about him riding DC’s meat for transportation, to try and get a big fight with me. He’s not a big fight, and he hasn’t done any business for the company… I know it won’t interest the UFC.”

