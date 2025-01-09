Kulabdam plans to give John Lineker a rude awakening 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2025

Bantamweight brawler Kulabdam has spent a lifetime honing his craft in the sport of Muay Thai. Across 96 professional bouts, the Thai star has cemented himself as a dangerous knockout artist.  

Kulabdam

Recently, “Left Meteorite” has witnessed former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker enter the world of Muay Thai. He’s seen him score consecutive knockouts, too.  

The pair will now collide in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10. And Kulabdam wants to bring Lineker back down to earth inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

“For him to cross over from MMA to Muay Thai, I personally think he still has a lot to learn. Muay Thai has punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. He only has punches, truly living up to his nickname – ‘Hands of Stone,’” Kulabdam said.  

“If he wants to succeed in this sport, he has to get past me first. I’m definitely not an easy hurdle.” 

Kulabdam sees ONE World Title shot on the other side of John Lineker 

Bantamweight Muay Thai slugger Kulabdam has punched his way to the top names in the division ever since arriving in ONE in 2019.  

He’s come up against the very best in ONE Championship. He’s locked horns with former bantamweight ruler Nong-O Hama, Nabil Anane, Tyson Harrison, and more. 

But while his reputation is solidified, he wants more. He wants to become a ONE World Champion in 2025. And he sees a potential World Title shot looming if he can dispatch John Lineker.  

“If I can knock him out, I think I’m good enough to get into the bantamweight rankings and definitely climb up to the title shot,” Kulabdam said.  

“If I want to be the World Champion, I must not choose my opponent. Whoever they offer to me, I will accept them all.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

