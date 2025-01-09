Kulabdam plans to give John Lineker a rude awakening 

Bantamweight brawler Kulabdam has spent a lifetime honing his craft in the sport of Muay Thai. Across 96 professional bouts, the Thai star has cemented himself as a dangerous knockout artist.

Recently, “Left Meteorite” has witnessed former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker enter the world of Muay Thai. He’s seen him score consecutive knockouts, too.

The pair will now collide in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10. And Kulabdam wants to bring Lineker back down to earth inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

“For him to cross over from MMA to Muay Thai, I personally think he still has a lot to learn. Muay Thai has punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. He only has punches, truly living up to his nickname – ‘Hands of Stone,’” Kulabdam said.

“If he wants to succeed in this sport, he has to get past me first. I’m definitely not an easy hurdle.”