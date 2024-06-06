Raul Rosas Jr. vows to “put a beating” on Ricky Turcios for criticism of previous withdrawal

UFC youngster Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to put a beating on Ricky Turcios ahead of their long-awaited collision.

As we all know, Raul Rosas Jr is a pretty interesting prospect. The teenage sensation burst on the scene with all the momentum in the world, but up to this point, many are uncertain as to how far he can go. That makes sense, too, given that he’s just 19. He’s only really beginning his mixed martial arts journey and this weekend, the next chapter will be written when he takes on Ricky Turcios.

These two men have been scheduled to collide on two previous occasions. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition, with Rosas Jr falling ill minutes before their proposed first meeting before being ruled out due to a scheduling conflict for the second.

RELATED: Raul Rosas Jr. details the illness that forced him to withdraw from UFC Mexico City

After, Turcios suggested that Raul was unprofessional and that he’d disrespected the Bushido code. Now, Rosas Jr has given his official response.