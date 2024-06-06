Raul Rosas Jr. vows to “put a beating” on Ricky Turcios for criticism of previous withdrawal
UFC youngster Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to put a beating on Ricky Turcios ahead of their long-awaited collision.
As we all know, Raul Rosas Jr is a pretty interesting prospect. The teenage sensation burst on the scene with all the momentum in the world, but up to this point, many are uncertain as to how far he can go. That makes sense, too, given that he’s just 19. He’s only really beginning his mixed martial arts journey and this weekend, the next chapter will be written when he takes on Ricky Turcios.
These two men have been scheduled to collide on two previous occasions. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition, with Rosas Jr falling ill minutes before their proposed first meeting before being ruled out due to a scheduling conflict for the second.
After, Turcios suggested that Raul was unprofessional and that he’d disrespected the Bushido code. Now, Rosas Jr has given his official response.
Rosas Jr hits back at Turcios
“It does change it a little because now I’m going to go out, and we’ll see if he comes out clean this time,” Rosas Jr. told MMA Junkie. “He had posted he had come out clean in the last fight, so we’ll see if he can say the same things he was saying after the last fight that we didn’t fight. But yeah, he’s a little weird, for sure. He comes and tells me it’s all respect, but then goes out there and says those type of things online, so we’ll see if he can back it up.
“If I really disrespected his code, we’ll see if he does something about it on Saturday night.”
“I think he’s going to have a hard time either way the fight goes,” Rosas Jr. said. “He’s a durable fighter. He has a lot of heart, and he’s going to keep coming after I put a beating on him. He’s going to keep coming, so I’m ready for that. I’m ready for a war, but I’m going to put him out whether it’s Round 1, 2 or 3. I’m pretty sure I’m going to put him out.”
