UFC 303: ‘Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2024

UFC 303 is set to go down later this month as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka prepare to battle it out for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Event: UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2
Date: Saturday, 29th June 2024
Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card)

As we all know, this event hasn’t turned out quite as the UFC expected. We were initially set to see Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in the main event slot, but due to injury, that will not be happening. Now, though, we’ll instead be getting a light heavyweight title rematch between the aforementioned Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

RELATED: REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler removed from UFC 303, UFC plans to reschedule

As per UFC.com and Dana White, we can now show you the fully revised card.

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochakza 2 Main Card (10pm EST)

Light heavyweight title – Alex Pereira [c] vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight – Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Light heavyweight – Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg

Women’s strawweight – Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Welterweight – Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

UFC 303 Prelims (6pm EST)

Middleweight – Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Featherweight – Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Featherweight – Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Bantamweight – Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Women’s strawweight – Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Heavyweight – Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Flyweight – Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Bantamweight – Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

There’s a whole lot to like on this card for International Fight Week. Sure, it isn’t what many had anticipated, but we’re still expecting a really electric night of fights.

Are you excited to see Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 go down this soon? What other contest are you excited to see take place in Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

