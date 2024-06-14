UFC 303: ‘Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC 303 is set to go down later this month as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka prepare to battle it out for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Event: UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

Date: Saturday, 29th June 2024

Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card)

As we all know, this event hasn’t turned out quite as the UFC expected. We were initially set to see Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in the main event slot, but due to injury, that will not be happening. Now, though, we’ll instead be getting a light heavyweight title rematch between the aforementioned Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

As per UFC.com and Dana White, we can now show you the fully revised card.