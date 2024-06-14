Khamzat Chimaev’s manager releases statement on UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev’s manager has released a statement on his withdrawal from the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.
It’s been a turbulent few days for the UFC, to say the least. The promotion has been forced to shift around a parade of big fights and events, including the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. Originally, we were supposed to see Khamzat Chimaev go one on one with Robert Whittaker. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen.
RELATED: REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker
An injury to Chimaev means that it will now be Ikram Aliskerov who takes on Robert Whittaker in one of the biggest fights of his life. ‘Borz’, meanwhile, will have to rehab before coming back to once again prove why he’s a top dog at 185 pounds.
In a recent statement, Khamzat’s team spoke candidly about his withdrawal.
🚨 Khamzat Chimaev's manager releases a statement regarding his withdrawal from #UFCSaudiArabia:
"It’s with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh.
The… pic.twitter.com/gbu5g6SAPP
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2024
Chimaev’s team statement
“It’s with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh.
“The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times. The condition has been kept within the team, since everyone has been absolutely committed to finding a solution. Although all available options have been thoroughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this. Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible.
“This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners and other members of the team. Headlining UFC’s first ever visit to Saudi Arabia was a great honor and something that was very much looked forward to. Although the cause is far beyond anyone’s control, a sincere apology is extended to the UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby , Hunter Campbell, His Highness Mr. Turki Alalshikh, Robert Whittaker and his team, and most importantly to the fans who were looking forward to the bout.
“But everything happens for a reason and god has his own plans, the goals remain the same. Khamzat and team will now get to the bottom of the cause of the issues, and he will come back even stronger. This is unfortunately a part of the fight game and as soon as Khamzat is healthy, his much-anticipated return to the Octagon will be immediately rescheduled. #healthalwaysfirst”
What should be next for Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC