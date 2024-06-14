MMA community reacts to Conor McGregor’s injury, new UFC 303 fight card

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2024

The MMA community has reacted to the news that Conor McGregor is out of the UFC 303 main event due to injury.

Conor McGregor in training

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been through some turmoil in the last few days. A parade of fights have been canceled or postponed, with the biggest being Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler. Now, the main event of UFC 303 will see Alex Pereira defend his light heavyweight crown against Jiri Prochazka on short notice.

Given it was set to be the biggest card of the year so far, you can imagine the disappointment. In equal measure, many fans are just excited to know that there are still big fights on the horizon.

Across the MMA community, there were plenty of opinions flying around regarding how it all played out.

MMA community reacts to UFC 303 changes

“Two savages. Nothing was ever going to top (or really come close) to Conor, but this is quite the fight to put together on such short notice.”
“This is the best case scenario with Conor being out imo… solid card and international fight week is fun.”
“Alex Pereira is recovering from broken toes whilst on a profile building tour of Australia but answers the call to defend his crown on two weeks notice against possibly the most dangerous fella in his division. That’s pound for pound #1 activity. That’s GOAT attitude. #UFC”
“All of these fighters are incredible stepping in like this with no camps. Alex Pereira remains one of the best signings in UFC history. Who defends a belt on 2 weeks notice?”
“#UFC303 is still a banger, but depending on the injury, I doubt we see Conor step in the Octagon again & how is Jamahal Hill gonna talk all that s*** then Pereira saves his card and he pulls out.”

What do you make of the changes to UFC 303? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

