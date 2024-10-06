UFC 307 Bonus Report: Joaquin Buckley one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

The Octagon returned to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Khalil Rountree Jr. got off to a fast start in his first career title fight, arguably winning both of the first two rounds (at least on many analysts scorecards). However, Alex Pereira was able to turn the tide in his favor in round three and proceeded to batter ‘The War Horse’ throughout the course of round four. In the final seconds of the fourth frame, ‘Poatan’ landed a brutal body-head combination that put Rountree Jr. down for good.

UFC 307 was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. The contest resulted in a hotly debated split decision win for ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’, who outpoint ‘Rocky’ on two of the three judges’ scorecards to reclaim the belt.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 307, Pereira vs. Rountree Jr., Results, UFC, Alex Pereira

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 307 main event. ‘Poatan’ ultimately won the contest by fourth-round TKO (see that here).

Performance of the night: Joaquin Buckley earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in tonight’s featured prelim (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ryan Spann pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Ovince Saint Preux (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 307 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley UFC UFC 307

Related

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Raquel Pennington

UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Mario Bautista

Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista
Mario Bautista

UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland, UFC 307, Results, UFC

UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO's Kevin Holland (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 307 event.

Joaquin Buckley
Stephen Thompson

UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the featured prelim between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley.