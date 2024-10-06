UFC 307 Bonus Report: Joaquin Buckley one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Khalil Rountree Jr. got off to a fast start in his first career title fight, arguably winning both of the first two rounds (at least on many analysts scorecards). However, Alex Pereira was able to turn the tide in his favor in round three and proceeded to batter ‘The War Horse’ throughout the course of round four. In the final seconds of the fourth frame, ‘Poatan’ landed a brutal body-head combination that put Rountree Jr. down for good.

UFC 307 was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. The contest resulted in a hotly debated split decision win for ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’, who outpoint ‘Rocky’ on two of the three judges’ scorecards to reclaim the belt.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 307 main event. ‘Poatan’ ultimately won the contest by fourth-round TKO (see that here).

Performance of the night: Joaquin Buckley earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in tonight’s featured prelim (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ryan Spann pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Ovince Saint Preux (see that here).

