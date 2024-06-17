Tye Ruotolo returns to action against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23

Tye Ruotolo will engage in an intriguing bout when he returns to action.

The reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion squares off against Jozef Chen in a 186-pound catchweight contest.

This takes place at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

At just 21 years old, Ruotolo has cemented his status as one of the sport’s most exciting talents.

His record in ONE Championship is a flawless 6-0, with notable submission victories over elite opponents such as Garry Tonon, Izaak Michell, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

The American phenom’s prowess extends beyond the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In 2019, he became the youngest-ever participant in the ADCC World Championships at the age of 16, showcasing his potential early on.

His momentum continued as he became the youngest IBJJF World Champion in 2022.

Ruotolo’s career trajectory suggests he is well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling.