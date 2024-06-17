Tye Ruotolo returns to action against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024

Tye Ruotolo will engage in an intriguing bout when he returns to action.

Tye Ruotolo

The reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion squares off against Jozef Chen in a 186-pound catchweight contest.

This takes place at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

At just 21 years old, Ruotolo has cemented his status as one of the sport’s most exciting talents.

His record in ONE Championship is a flawless 6-0, with notable submission victories over elite opponents such as Garry Tonon, Izaak Michell, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

The American phenom’s prowess extends beyond the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In 2019, he became the youngest-ever participant in the ADCC World Championships at the age of 16, showcasing his potential early on.

His momentum continued as he became the youngest IBJJF World Champion in 2022.

Ruotolo’s career trajectory suggests he is well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling.

Jozef Chen looks to carry over success to ONE Championship against Tye Ruotolo

Standing across from Tye Ruotolo will be Jozef Chen, another prodigy who has rapidly ascended the ranks of submission grappling.

Despite being just 19 years old, Chen has made a significant impact, driven by a work ethic and dedication that belie his years.

The B-Team Jiu Jitsu member began training at 14 and has since demonstrated an exceptional ability to compete at the highest levels.

His breakout moment came at the 2023 ADCC European Trials, where he won six matches in a single day. This includes a victory over former ONE World Title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Now, Chen gets an opportunity to test his mettle against a high-profile competitor such as Ruotolo.

ONE Championship

