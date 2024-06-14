Alex Pereira reacts to short notice UFC 303 main event against Jiri Prochazka

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has issued a message to the MMA world after stepping up to compete in the UFC 303 main event.

As everyone knows by now, Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303 due to injury. As a result, his bout with Michael Chandler will be pushed back to later in the year. The promotion was reportedly scrambling to try and get a replacement fight for the main event, and boy oh boy did they deliver.

RELATED: MMA community reacts to Conor McGregor’s injury, new UFC 303 fight card

With the UFC light heavyweight championship on the line, Alex Pereira will defend the strap against Jiri Prochazka. The two fought last year, with Pereira finishing Prochazka to claim the belt.

It’s a rematch that many have been clamoring to see and now, it’s set to happen. In a statement on Instagram, ‘Poatan’ gave his thoughts on the booking.