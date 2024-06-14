Alex Pereira reacts to short notice UFC 303 main event against Jiri Prochazka

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has issued a message to the MMA world after stepping up to compete in the UFC 303 main event.

Alex Pereira

As everyone knows by now, Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303 due to injury. As a result, his bout with Michael Chandler will be pushed back to later in the year. The promotion was reportedly scrambling to try and get a replacement fight for the main event, and boy oh boy did they deliver.

RELATED: MMA community reacts to Conor McGregor’s injury, new UFC 303 fight card

With the UFC light heavyweight championship on the line, Alex Pereira will defend the strap against Jiri Prochazka. The two fought last year, with Pereira finishing Prochazka to claim the belt.

It’s a rematch that many have been clamoring to see and now, it’s set to happen. In a statement on Instagram, ‘Poatan’ gave his thoughts on the booking.

Pereira’s message to the fans

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN!

“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”

If he can pull this off, Pereira may start to be involved in the GOAT conversation – as bizarre as that may have seemed not so long ago.

Do you believe Alex Pereira will be able to pick up the win at UFC 303? Are you excited by this new main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

