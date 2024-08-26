Magomed Ankalaev refutes Alex Pereira’s claims of avoiding UFC 307 title fight: “I’m gonna make you eat your words”
Magomed Ankalaev has refuted a claim made by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.
When it was announced that Pereira’s next title defense would be against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, some fans were left puzzled. While a scrap between “Poatan” and Rountree figures to be an exciting standup banger for as long as it’ll last, many believe that Ankalaev is due for another UFC title shot.
UFC CEO Dana White said the matchup was a matter of timing, as Ankalaev had already been booked for a UFC 308 battle with Aleksandar Rakić.
Alex Pereira Accuses Magomed Ankalaev of Not Wanting to Fight Him, Ankalaev Repsonds
In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira claimed that Magomed Ankalaev didn’t want to face him at UFC 307.
“I threw that to the organization, left it very clear, but Ankalaev didn’t want to fight against me. I don’t know the reason, if it was the location if he just didn’t want. He isn’t the champion, (so) he can’t pick anything.”
“I think it’s the opportunity that shows up, he didn’t want it. He has his reasoning; I don’t know what it is. I came to tell you guys, I’m not scared of anyone, everyone knows my history and everything I’ve done and who I went against, not just in MMA but kickboxing.”
Ankalaev has fired back at the 205-pound champion on X, claiming “Poatan” is lying.
@AlexPereiraUFC you are a liar. You said I turned fire down against you. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 never offer me a fight against you. I’m gonna make you eat your word after I handle my business.
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 26, 2024
Both men will have to handle business before they can think about fighting one another. It’ll be interesting to see if these two are destined to meet up, or if a big upset looms.
