Beneil Dariush welcomes UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett: “I really do think experience plays a factor”

By Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Beneil Dariush thinks his experience would be too much for Paddy Pimblett to handle.

Beneil Dariush

Dariush finds himself in a tough spot having lost his last two outings via TKO or KO. Dariush is hoping to show that he’s still got plenty of fight left in him. Will he get a chance to prove that against Paddy “The Baddy?”

Recently, Dariush dismissed rumors swirling of a fight with Pimblett at UFC 309 this November. With that said, the number seven-ranked UFC lightweight isn’t backing away from that idea.

Beneil Dariush Open to Paddy Pimblett Fight

During an interview with Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush admitted that while things haven’t gone his way inside the Octagon as of late, he still believes he’d hand Pimblett his first loss under the UFC banner (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’ve been kind of struggling in the striking in the last couple of fights, but I think power-wise, I think I have an advantage in power,” Dariush said. “It would really be who has the better timing and who can find the other guy. Paddy has an unorthodox style of striking, and he does lead with his chin up, so it makes for exciting fights.

“He comes in, he does a lot of damage, or he gets hurt, and then all of a sudden you see he’s grappling it. It’s a fun fight to watch. I could see myself catching him early or vice versa. It’s one of those things where we would just go after it, right? But I really do think experience plays a factor, and I think I’m the guy that goes in there just kind of beats him up. I’m what you would say, big brother him.”

We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers feel Dariush vs. Pimblett is the next move. It would certainly be a huge opportunity for Pimblett to catapult himself into the top 10.

