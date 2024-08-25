Alex Pereira responds to accusations that he is ducking Magomed Ankalaev: “I’m not scared of anyone”

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to the critics suggesting he is ducking top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC

After Pereira (11-2 MMA) successfully defended the 205lbs title for a second time at UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka, most believed that his next challenger would come in the form of Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA).

The 32-year-old Dagestani is currently on an eleven-fight unbeaten streak, with his lone blemish in that time being a split draw against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title in December of 2022. Most recently, the Russian demolished Johnny Walker with a brutal KO in the main event of UFC Vegas 84 (see that here).

Despite Ankalaev’s success, fans were left perplexed after he was booked to fight Aleksandar Rakic on the main card of UFC 308.

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, UFC

While that news came as a surprise, most fans and analysts were left shocked when only days later the promotion announced that Alex Pereira would be defending his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Although the No. 8 ranked Rountree currently boasts an impressive win streak of his own, many fans and analysts believe the UFC is “protecting their golden goose” by not matching up Alex Pereira against a decorated wrestler like Magomed Ankalaev.

‘Poatan’ has obviously caught word of the criticism and has since responded to those ducking accusations on his YouTube channel.

“I threw that to the organization, left it very clear, but Ankalaev didn’t want to fight against me. I don’t know the reason, if it was the location if he just didn’t want. He isn’t the champion, (so) he can’t pick anything.”

Alex Pereira continued:

“I think it’s the opportunity that shows up, he didn’t want it. He has his reasoning; I don’t know what it is. I came to tell you guys, I’m not scared of anyone, everyone knows my history and everything I’ve done and who I went against, not just in MMA but kickboxing.”

Concluding, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion shared:

“I was also a bit surprised when they offered (Khalil Rountree Jr.). I honestly thought it would be Ankalaev. I think the organization sees it is a guy who will give a good fight. They are doing all this for you guys. The ranking doesn’t matter, what matters is the work he has been doing. When they did it to me (gave me a title shot), I wasn’t ranked, I was quickly ranked. They are doing the same thing. UFC is thinking about you guys.”

While many believe that Alex Pereira will make quick work of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, there are some predicting that ‘The War Horse’ will “run through” ‘Poatan’ this October.

UFC Vegas 96, Zygimantas Ramaska, Nathan Fletcher, UFC

UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Ronda Rousey, Weili Zhang
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira, UFC 307, UFC

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria
