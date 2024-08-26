Joaquin Buckley wants to run into Daniel Cormier following fiery exchange earlier this year: “I’ve been praying to the MMA gods”

Joaquin Buckley is hoping to run into Daniel Cormier one day, whether that be to hash things out or settle it the old fashioned day. Buckley has been quite outspoken in recent months, and he found himself in a war of words with the UFC Hall of Famer and current color commentator. Earlier this year, Buckley targeted Cormier, Michael Bisping, and Chael Sonnen for criticizing his callout of Conor McGregor. Buckley told the trio, “Yo mommas raised some h*es.” This prompted a fiery response from Cormier, who lost his mother back in 2022. “DC” went as far as to call Buckley a “p****.” RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER UNLOADS ON JOAQUIN BUCKLEY IN HEATED EXCHANGE: “SHUT UP P***Y”

Joaquin Buckley Wants to Run into Daniel Cormier Despite Claiming No Beef

During an interview with MMAFighting.com,” Joaquin Buckley said he’s hoping to run into Daniel Cormier someday outside of the UFC bubble, but he insists there’s no beef.

“I’ve been praying to the MMA gods that I run into DC,” Buckley told MMA Fighting. “I’m the type [of] person, I’m a fan of Daniel Cormier and all the things that he’s done in his MMA career. If you’re talking about from Strikeforce to coming into the UFC and dominating and end up winning two straps in the UFC, because of how difficult that is and holding them simultaneously at one time, I’ve got to respect it.

“But at the end of the day, it’s like as fighters, I believe that for me, the things that I’m trying to do, I feel like DC could have helped me with trying to go where I’m trying to go instead of trying to diminish me or break me down.”

“New Mansa” will want to keep his focus on Stephen Thompson. The two are scheduled to collide at UFC 307 on October 5th. Buckley is hoping to extend his winning streak to five.