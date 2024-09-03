Dricus du Plessis disses Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland following UFC middleweight title callout

By Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has fired a shot at UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, after hinting at moving back down in weight.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

“Stillknocks” is the current UFC Middleweight Champion, fresh off a successful title defense against Israel Adesanya. Recently, Pereira expressed his belief that “Izzy” may have been injured in that title fight. Adesanya responded by admitting that “Poatan” knows his tendencies inside the Octagon all too well.

It’s clear that du Plessis isn’t backing down from potentially fighting Pereira, and has even taken aim at the Brazilian bruiser.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER WARNS ALEX PEREIRA AGAINST POTENTIAL DRICUS DU PLESSIS MIDDLEWEIGHT CLASH

Dricus du Plessis fires shot at Alex Pereira for UFC middleweight title callout

In a recent post on ‘X,’ Dricus du Plessis had a message for both Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland, hurling digs at both men on who gets the next crack at his gold.

“You and [your] boyfriend Sean Strickland can have a domestic dispute on who gets slept first…”

This isn’t the first time du Plessis has responded to Pereira’s suggestion of a 185-pound title matchup between the two. Right after his win at UFC 305, du Plessis spoke to reporters. He discussed the possibility of fighting “Poatan” next (h/t MMAFighting).

“I honestly don’t think Alex Pereira should drop down to 185,” du Plessis said at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference. “If he wants to, great, perfect. But then we’re going to hear the excuses. I saw Izzy stiff that man in the first round. I felt Izzy’s punching power tonight. Izzy has great timing, he’s fast, he’s long and he has great combinations, but I felt the power.

“If Izzy stiffens you like that, you do not want to be in there with me, especially not when you’ve got to come in there with the excuses, ‘Oh, I cut too much weight.’ That’s going to happen. Everybody’s going to say it.”

For now, Pereira must stay focused on his UFC 307 title defense against Khalil Rountree. That championship fight is scheduled for October 5th in Salt Lake City.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

