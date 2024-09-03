Rodtang breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek: “Full of thrills every second” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the many who are excited to finally see Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Both men are booked to collide for Haggerty’s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. This happens in the main event of ONE 168: Denver, emanating live from Ball Arena on Friday, September 6. 

As someone who has shared the stage with these two heavy hitters, Rodtang brings a vital insider’s perspective to this bout. 

“The Iron Man” holds two victories over Haggerty. Their battles in 2019 and 2020 for the flyweight Muay Thai gold stand as some of the most memorable in recent history. 

Meanwhile, Rodtang and Superlek went through the wringer in a non-title catchweight Muay Thai bout last year. In the end, “The Kicking Machine” emerged triumphant by way of a razor-thin decision. 

Given his firsthand experience, Rodtang is in a unique position to break down the keys to victory. 

“Haggerty’s strength is he has been fighting in this division for a long time. He can punch very hard and violently,” the Thai megastar said. 

“Superlek’s strengths are his powerful kicks and exceptional defensive abilities. I’ve never seen anyone that can knock Superlek out before.” 

The clash pits two of the world’s best pound-for-pound strikers against each other, and Rodtang is imploring not to blink once they come out of the gates. 

“I’m confident that we’re going to see an exciting fight, full of thrills every second. I’m looking forward to watching this fight,” he said. 

“Both are number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing. No matter who they fight, that fight is a must-see.” 

Rodtang guarantees electrifying finish  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is confident that Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 would be able to decide the fate of their highly anticipated encounter without the aid of the three judges at Circle-side. 

“It has a high chance to end with a KO. It’s hard for me to predict, but in the first round, the two will get to know each other. In the second round, they will start trading weapons,” he said.  

“If both of them are careful, it should end in the third or fourth round.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Shamil Erdogan

Shamil Erdogan targets $50K bonus by taking out Aung La N Sang 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali hungry to claim redemption at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Johan Ghazali guarantees an electrifying performance when he steps inside the Circle against Josue Cruz. 

jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty aims to win over American fans at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2024

Successfully defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title isn’t Jonathan Haggerty’s only agenda in his next assignment. 

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang vows to "put on a banger fight" at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Aung La N Sang aims to steal the spotlight when he returns to action.  

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp comforts Denice Zamboanga amid injury: "Wishing you a speedy recovery"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Camaraderie often runs as deep as competition. And this is evident in the comforting words offered by Stamp Fairtex to Denice Zamboanga.  

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison anticipates epic battle against Seksan

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga stays positive amid injury: "This is just another challenge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024

Despite the difficult predicament she finds herself in, Denice Zamboanga chooses to stay focused on her ultimate goal. 

Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

Ayaka Miura to square off against Jihin Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Ayaka Miura and Jihin Radzuan will finally get the chance to go at it.  

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi vows to "give everything" for statement performance at ONE 168: Denver 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Maurice Abevi has the opportunity to put the world on notice when he returns to action on September 6.  

Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka promises to extend win streak at ONE 168: "I won’t lose to anyone" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka exudes confidence that he will once again rise to the occasion.  