Rodtang breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek: “Full of thrills every second” 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the many who are excited to finally see Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it.

Both men are booked to collide for Haggerty’s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. This happens in the main event of ONE 168: Denver, emanating live from Ball Arena on Friday, September 6.

As someone who has shared the stage with these two heavy hitters, Rodtang brings a vital insider’s perspective to this bout.

“The Iron Man” holds two victories over Haggerty. Their battles in 2019 and 2020 for the flyweight Muay Thai gold stand as some of the most memorable in recent history.

Meanwhile, Rodtang and Superlek went through the wringer in a non-title catchweight Muay Thai bout last year. In the end, “The Kicking Machine” emerged triumphant by way of a razor-thin decision.

Given his firsthand experience, Rodtang is in a unique position to break down the keys to victory.

“Haggerty’s strength is he has been fighting in this division for a long time. He can punch very hard and violently,” the Thai megastar said.

“Superlek’s strengths are his powerful kicks and exceptional defensive abilities. I’ve never seen anyone that can knock Superlek out before.”

The clash pits two of the world’s best pound-for-pound strikers against each other, and Rodtang is imploring not to blink once they come out of the gates.

“I’m confident that we’re going to see an exciting fight, full of thrills every second. I’m looking forward to watching this fight,” he said.

“Both are number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing. No matter who they fight, that fight is a must-see.”