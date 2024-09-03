Belal Muhammad wouldn’t mind moving up to fight Sean Strickland and “slap him around”

By Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2024

UFC Welterweight Champion, Belal Muhammad, still has beef with Sean Strickland and wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with him.

Belal Muhammad

Belal is the newly-minted UFC Welterweight Champion, while Strickland is hoping to get the chance to become a two-time middleweight titleholder. These two may be separated by a weight class, but there has been bad blood brewing between both sides. The two have hurled personal digs at one another on social media, and it doesn’t appears things have slowed down.

Muhammad is now saying that he’d share the Octagon with Strickland if the opportunity presents itself.

Belal Muhammad Rips Sean Strickland, Says Opponents Haven’t Fought Him Smartly

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Belal Muhammad said he thinks he’d make easy work of Sean Strickland if they ever meet face-to-face (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I slap him around,” Muhammad told Submission Radio of Strickland. “I literally go in there, and I slap him around. When I think of tough fights, Sean’s not one of them. I think he would be an easy fight for me. He beats a lot of guys with cardio; I have better cardio than him. He beats a lot of guys with jabs; I have better boxing than him. He beats guys with teeps, but those guys, they fight him a certain way. They don’t fight him smart. Costa backed up the whole time, and then he just took those teep kicks. Even with Adesanya, he backed up the whole time for the most part.

“And then even in that fight, it wasn’t that great of a fight, right? If Sean never landed that cross, he could have lost a boring decision, even with his coach in his corner telling him, like, ‘Sean, you’re about to lose a boring decision’ even though he landed that cross. So, I think people just think about his last 10 seconds of every fight, and he goes crazy and people are like, ‘Oh, Sean is wild, man, and he says wild things.’ But he fights safe, and he fights to not get hit, and he fights to not lose. So, I think I go in there and I break him with pressure, and honestly I’ll make it look easy.”

Strickland is currently hoping to get a rematch with UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis, the man who beat him for the 185-pound gold. Strickland has said that he doesn’t want to fight until he gets a title rematch.

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC

