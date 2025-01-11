Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight

By Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC

After months of speculation, it seems as if Magomed Ankalaev’s moment has finally arrived. He is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship later this year after spending a long time campaigning for another crack at the gold.

RELATED: REPORT | Alex Pereira to finally fight Magomed Ankalaev in UFC return

While Ankalaev has long since deserved that shot, a few poor/strange performances here or there have definitely set him back. Alas, it hasn’t been enough to deter the promotion from booking him to battle it out with the great ‘Poatan’.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev didn’t shy away when suggesting that Pereira will have to do as he’s told as we await an official confirmation regarding the fight.

Ankalaev mocks Pereira

“@AlexPereiraUFC you going to do what you been told. You are an employee. See you soon.”

Ankalaev has made it known that he isn’t afraid to stand and strike with Alex Pereira. Of course, that’s much easier said than done, and getting in there will him is an entirely different ball game. He’ll likely try and rely on his wrestling to wear down the dominant champion, which is a strategy we’ve seen others try – and fail – to implement in the past.

For Magomed, he knows this could be his last shot. Given how long he’s waited for this moment, if he can’t seize it here, questions will be asked about his long-term potential.

Do you believe that Magomed Ankalaev will be able to dethrone Alex Pereira and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion? If he does manage to get it done, how long do you expect to see him hold the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025
Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor put in some tough challenges during a local football match this weekend.

UFC 311
UFC

REPORT | UFC 311 in talks to relocate to Las Vegas due to devastating Los Angeles wildfire

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

According to Ariel Helwani, next week’s UFC 311 event in Los Angeles could be moved.

Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg, Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg still hoping for MMA fight after failed talks to face Elon Musk: "I want to"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

40-year-old Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg still wants a fight inside the cage.

Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson

Kevin Lee teases Tony Ferguson rematch in newly-founded Global Fight League: "That's a fight I really want"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025
Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

REPORT | Alex Pereira to finally fight Magomed Ankalaev in UFC return

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

According to Ariel Helwani, UFC champion Alex Pereira will likely face Magomed Ankalaev next.

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov prevented him from knocking Dustin Poirier out

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Islam Makhachev is confident that he could’ve finished Dustin Poirier on the feet if Khabib Nurmagomedov allowed him too.

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas official, two fighters miss weight

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

The UFC Vegas 101 weigh-ins are coming at you live on Friday afternoon, and we’ve got you covered.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker doesn't consider trash talk with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev to be 'real beef'

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Dan Hooker may engage in some banter with fellow UFC lightweights, but he doesn’t take things personal.