Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight
UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.
After months of speculation, it seems as if Magomed Ankalaev’s moment has finally arrived. He is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship later this year after spending a long time campaigning for another crack at the gold.
While Ankalaev has long since deserved that shot, a few poor/strange performances here or there have definitely set him back. Alas, it hasn’t been enough to deter the promotion from booking him to battle it out with the great ‘Poatan’.
In a recent tweet, Ankalaev didn’t shy away when suggesting that Pereira will have to do as he’s told as we await an official confirmation regarding the fight.
@AlexPereiraUFC you going to do what you been told. You are an employee. See you soon.
Ankalaev mocks Pereira
Ankalaev has made it known that he isn’t afraid to stand and strike with Alex Pereira. Of course, that’s much easier said than done, and getting in there will him is an entirely different ball game. He’ll likely try and rely on his wrestling to wear down the dominant champion, which is a strategy we’ve seen others try – and fail – to implement in the past.
For Magomed, he knows this could be his last shot. Given how long he’s waited for this moment, if he can’t seize it here, questions will be asked about his long-term potential.
