Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.

After months of speculation, it seems as if Magomed Ankalaev’s moment has finally arrived. He is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship later this year after spending a long time campaigning for another crack at the gold.

While Ankalaev has long since deserved that shot, a few poor/strange performances here or there have definitely set him back. Alas, it hasn’t been enough to deter the promotion from booking him to battle it out with the great ‘Poatan’.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev didn’t shy away when suggesting that Pereira will have to do as he’s told as we await an official confirmation regarding the fight.