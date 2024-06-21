Anthony Smith gets new UFC 303 opponent after Carlos Ulberg pulls out due to injury

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will now face Roman Dolidze at UFC 303 instead of Carlos Ulberg.

Anthony Smith

The pay-per-view event now just a week away has had a massive shake-up over the last week. The card was originally set to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, due to a broken toe by the Irishman, the card will now feature Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 in the main event.

The co-main event has also been shaken up as well. The card was originally set to feature Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree in a three-round bout. However, due to a failed drug test by the latter, he was replaced by Carlos Ulberg. Later, ‘Sweet Dreams’ suffered an injury, and was replaced by Anthony Smith.

Somehow, the light-heavyweight bout has again shifted. As first reported by Benny P on X and later confirmed by the UFC, Carlos Ulberg is now out of the event. Due to an injury, ‘Black Jag’ has been replaced by middleweight contender Roman Dolidze. On just over a week’s notice, the Georgian fighter will be stepping up to face Anthony Smith.

RELATED: RAMPAGE JACKSON DEFENDS ‘YOUNG LEGEND’ CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER UFC 303 WITHDRAWAL: “HE’S DONE A LOT FOR OUR SPORT”

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze added to UFC 303 after Carlos Ulberg injury

For Roman Dolidze, the fight represents a big chance to bounce back. Heading into his fight with Anthony Smith, the middleweight contender is riding a two-fight losing streak. He last competed in February, suffering a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Vitor Petrino in May. That win was a major one for the longtime contender, as he entered the contest having lost three of his four most recent octagon appearances. Now back on the right track, ‘Lionheart’ hopes to earn a title shot with a win at UFC 303.

While the card has had multiple changes in the last week or so, UFC 303 is still an excellent event on paper. The pay-per-view event also features other high-profile matchups such as Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Ian Garry.

What do you make of this UFC 303 fight announcement? Who do you got? Anthony Smith or Roman Dolidze?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024
Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen's rehab claims: "Shut your pie hole!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor didn’t take long to address Chael Sonnen’s recent claims that his UFC 303 withdrawal was due to substance abuse.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev blasts "chicken" Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303: "See ya’s soon, Chandler or not"

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has opened up on the injury that forced him out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker reveals if he'd rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Taylor Wily, UFC 1, UFC

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, passes away at age 56

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024
UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC Saudia Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains how Alex Pereira can become the undisputed GOAT of MMA: “We won't even have the discussion anymore”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained Alex Pereira’s route to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas reacts to former rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I looked up to her”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

Rose Namajunas has given her thoughts on the UFC Hall of Fame induction of former foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov sends a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: "Unpleasantly surprise him"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov has sent a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight.