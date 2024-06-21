Anthony Smith gets new UFC 303 opponent after Carlos Ulberg pulls out due to injury

Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will now face Roman Dolidze at UFC 303 instead of Carlos Ulberg.

The pay-per-view event now just a week away has had a massive shake-up over the last week. The card was originally set to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, due to a broken toe by the Irishman, the card will now feature Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 in the main event.

The co-main event has also been shaken up as well. The card was originally set to feature Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree in a three-round bout. However, due to a failed drug test by the latter, he was replaced by Carlos Ulberg. Later, ‘Sweet Dreams’ suffered an injury, and was replaced by Anthony Smith.

Somehow, the light-heavyweight bout has again shifted. As first reported by Benny P on X and later confirmed by the UFC, Carlos Ulberg is now out of the event. Due to an injury, ‘Black Jag’ has been replaced by middleweight contender Roman Dolidze. On just over a week’s notice, the Georgian fighter will be stepping up to face Anthony Smith.

Carlos Ulberg is OUT of #UFC303 🚨@RomanDolidzeUFC is stepping in on short notice! [ Live on @ESPNPlus PPV | JUNE 29 | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/V5zXhVUeIh — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2024

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze added to UFC 303 after Carlos Ulberg injury

For Roman Dolidze, the fight represents a big chance to bounce back. Heading into his fight with Anthony Smith, the middleweight contender is riding a two-fight losing streak. He last competed in February, suffering a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Vitor Petrino in May. That win was a major one for the longtime contender, as he entered the contest having lost three of his four most recent octagon appearances. Now back on the right track, ‘Lionheart’ hopes to earn a title shot with a win at UFC 303.

While the card has had multiple changes in the last week or so, UFC 303 is still an excellent event on paper. The pay-per-view event also features other high-profile matchups such as Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Ian Garry.

What do you make of this UFC 303 fight announcement? Who do you got? Anthony Smith or Roman Dolidze?