Chael Sonnen explains how Alex Pereira can become the undisputed GOAT of MMA: “We won’t even have the discussion anymore”

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained Alex Pereira’s route to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time.

Alex Pereira

Next weekend, Alex Pereira will make his return to the Octagon. He will fight Jiri Prochazka on short notice, defending his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. It’s the kind of act that has made him one of the most popular UFC fighters in recent memory, and it seems as if his star will only continue to rise.

RELATED: Video | Alex Pereira reveals he needs to cut 22 pounds ahead of UFC 303

Of course, there are no certainties in this sport, especially against someone like Jiri Prochazka. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, a victory in the main event of UFC 303 could put him in a very important conversation.

Sonnen praises Pereira

“He held the 185 pounds title and the 205 pounds title within the same calender year. By the way and excuse me, he is one win away from the argument of GOAT no longer being an argument.

“We won’t even have the discussion anymore. If Pereira was to go in and get it, I don’t care if it’s the interim title off of Tom or he gets it from Jon Jones or however he gets it at heavyweight. If he was to get it, big if but, we don’t even discuss GOAT anymore.”

“He was the only champion that went out publicly and lobbied to get a fight at UFC 300. He’s the only one that said I’ll put up the belt, I’ll put it up against anybody. Bring him on. He’s the only champion that was willing to do this fight, not to mention a rematch against a very tough nemesis.

“Nobody likes to do those. Pereira is a leader! Come on, man! I can’t find a flaw within this guy. If I’m Dana White, I can’t find a flaw.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Chael Sonnen UFC

Related

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rose Namajunas reacts to former rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I looked up to her”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024
Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov sends a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: "Unpleasantly surprise him"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov has sent a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley shares his MMA striker 'Mount Rushmore' featuring two current UFC titleholders

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley holds three current MMA fighters in high esteem when discussing the sport’s all-time great strikers.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is focusing on his own legacy ahead of UFC 304 title defense: "I don't need Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2024

While UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones, he doesn’t need to.

Michael Chandler, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Michael Chandler hints at fighting Max Holloway amidst Conor McGregor's uncertain UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler might entertain a clash with BMF titleholder Max Holloway before or after his expected Conor McGregor fight.

Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman admits he was "super nervous" ahead of first Jorge Masvidal showdown: "Is he gonna baptize me?"

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024
Joilton Lutterbach
UFC

Joilton Lutterbach confirms he used PEDs which led to UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal: "I actually used Juice"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Joilton Lutterbach confirms he did take performance-enhancing drugs which led to him being pulled from his UFC Saudi Arabia fight.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Team McGregor denies “rehab” claims made by Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

Team McGregor is denying the claims made by Chael Sonnen that ‘Notorious’ is out of UFC 303 due to a stint in rehab.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez moved to middleweight following botched weight cut, 'D-Rod' is not impressed

Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

The Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez fight has been moved to middleweight following a botched weight cut.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich says he feels forgotten about ahead of return at UFC Saudi Arabia: “The facts will be in front of us later”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich admits that he feels forgotten about heading into his return this weekend.