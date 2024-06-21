Chael Sonnen explains how Alex Pereira can become the undisputed GOAT of MMA: “We won’t even have the discussion anymore”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained Alex Pereira’s route to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time. Next weekend, Alex Pereira will make his return to the Octagon. He will fight Jiri Prochazka on short notice, defending his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. It’s the kind of act that has made him one of the most popular UFC fighters in recent memory, and it seems as if his star will only continue to rise. RELATED: Video | Alex Pereira reveals he needs to cut 22 pounds ahead of UFC 303 Of course, there are no certainties in this sport, especially against someone like Jiri Prochazka. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, a victory in the main event of UFC 303 could put him in a very important conversation.

Sonnen praises Pereira

“He held the 185 pounds title and the 205 pounds title within the same calender year. By the way and excuse me, he is one win away from the argument of GOAT no longer being an argument.

“We won’t even have the discussion anymore. If Pereira was to go in and get it, I don’t care if it’s the interim title off of Tom or he gets it from Jon Jones or however he gets it at heavyweight. If he was to get it, big if but, we don’t even discuss GOAT anymore.”

“He was the only champion that went out publicly and lobbied to get a fight at UFC 300. He’s the only one that said I’ll put up the belt, I’ll put it up against anybody. Bring him on. He’s the only champion that was willing to do this fight, not to mention a rematch against a very tough nemesis.

“Nobody likes to do those. Pereira is a leader! Come on, man! I can’t find a flaw within this guy. If I’m Dana White, I can’t find a flaw.”

