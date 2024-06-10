Kade Ruotolo finds himself in the crosshairs of a Filipino MMA legend

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Eduard Folayang is itching to make his return to the Circle against Kade Ruotolo.

Kade Ruotolo

With his sights set on an exciting comeback, the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion has revealed one intriguing matchup that has caught his attention.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Folayang was presented with several names for potential opponents. This list includes Sage Northcutt, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Maurice Abevi, and Ruotolo.

What’s particularly surprising is Folayang’s bold declaration that he’s willing to entertain a bout with Ruotolo.

It’s worth noting that the reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion made a successful MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

“I have a lot of respect for Kade, especially in BJJ because he’s on a different level there and he’s the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion, so it’d be an honor to face him,” Folayang said.

If the duel were to materialize, fans could expect a classic striker-versus-grappler encounter.

Folayang is a wushu sanda savant known for his hard-hitting style on the feet.

On the other hand, Ruotolo brings a different skill set to the table. A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Ruotolo’s grappling approach is rooted in revolutionary techniques.

While Folayang appears open to the idea of battling Ruotolo under MMA rules, the feeling may not be mutual.

Will Eduard Folayang report for duty against Kade Ruotolo?

Eduard was last seen in action when he knocked out Amir Khan in the third round of their September 2023 MMA fight.

Since then, the 40-year-old has been waiting for the phone call to suit up.

“I’m not losing hope,” he said. “I know that the right matchup meant for me will come eventually. All I can do is ensure that I’m prepared if I’m given an offer to fight. I hope it happens soon.”

