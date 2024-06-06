Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after ‘Sweet Dreams’ reignites feud: “You reap what you sow”

By Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill’s recent comments.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300

‘Poatan’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ faced off earlier this year in the main event of UFC 300. For Jamahal Hill, the fight was his first since losing his title due to injury last summer. Meanwhile, Alex Pereria won the vacant light-heavyweight title in November, with a second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochakza.

Despite a lot of hype and chatter from the former champion, the Brazilian earned a first-round knockout win in April. Immediately following the victory, Alex Pereira stood over Jamahal Hill and taunted him. For such a quiet and stoic fighter, the moment was a surprising one. In his post-fight interview, ‘Poatan’ explained that he decided to taunt his opponent due to some of his pre-fight trash talk.

Months removed from UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has begun firing off shots at Alex Pereira. Yesterday, the former champion took to Instagram to release a lengthy post about ‘Poatan’. In the post, Hill took aim at the light-heavyweight titleholder for his celebration and stated that he got lucky. It’s far from the first time that he’s taken aim at Pereira, citing Herb Dean’s brief break in the action as the reason for his loss.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV REFLECTS ON SPARRING SESSION WITH UFC CHAMPION LEON EDWARDS: “I TOOK HIM DOWN AND HELD HIM”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill’s comments

In the comment section of Jamahal Hill’s post on Instagram, Alex Pereira left a brief response. ‘Poatan’ told the former champion that he reaped what he sowed. In response, ‘Sweet Dreams’ responded that the Brazilian should remember those comments the next time that he sees him.

The back-and-forth is just another in what seems to be a budding rivalry between the two light-heavyweights. As of now, Jamahal Hill is set to return to the octagon later this month at UFC 303. Just months removed from his knockout loss to Alex Pereira, the former light-heavyweight champion will face Carlos Ulberg.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereria hasn’t booked his return to the octagon. However, the Brazilian has revealed in recent days that he’s currently eyeing a return to the cage in August. Pereira has also revealed that he will likely face Jiri Prochazka next, but that he can’t rule out a fight against Magomed Ankalaev either.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between UFC light heavyweights? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill 2 in the future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier on why it's "unfair" to compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unfounded.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits back at "attention seeker" Arman Tsarukyan after post-UFC 302 taunts

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is increasingly annoyed with Arman Tsarukyan’s public taunts.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque reacts after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Nick can take a lot of damage”

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

Vicente Luque is reacting after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dana White and UFC 300
Islam Makhachev

UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at “f*cking stupid” MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in P4P rankings

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is taking aim at the ‘f*cking stupid’ MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in the P4P rankings.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 PPV price revealed, costs more than Fury vs. Usyk

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov confident that Jared Cannonier won’t be able to find his chin at UFC Louisville: “I’m not Marvin Vettori”

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC contender Nassourdine Imavov plans on avoiding the big shots of Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville.

Raul Rosas Jr and Ricky Turcios
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. vows to “put a beating” on Ricky Turcios for criticism of previous withdrawal

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC youngster Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to put a beating on Ricky Turcios ahead of their long-awaited collision.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC champion Alex Pereira sends a warning to top contender Magomed Ankalaev: “They don't know my ground”

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has issued a warning to top divisional contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Conor McGregor
UFC

MMA Twitter theorizes Conor McGregor's health status after Instagram post goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might’ve provided a potential answer to why the UFC 303 Dublin press conference was canceled on Monday.