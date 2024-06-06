Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after ‘Sweet Dreams’ reignites feud: “You reap what you sow”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill’s recent comments.

‘Poatan’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ faced off earlier this year in the main event of UFC 300. For Jamahal Hill, the fight was his first since losing his title due to injury last summer. Meanwhile, Alex Pereria won the vacant light-heavyweight title in November, with a second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochakza.

Despite a lot of hype and chatter from the former champion, the Brazilian earned a first-round knockout win in April. Immediately following the victory, Alex Pereira stood over Jamahal Hill and taunted him. For such a quiet and stoic fighter, the moment was a surprising one. In his post-fight interview, ‘Poatan’ explained that he decided to taunt his opponent due to some of his pre-fight trash talk.

Months removed from UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has begun firing off shots at Alex Pereira. Yesterday, the former champion took to Instagram to release a lengthy post about ‘Poatan’. In the post, Hill took aim at the light-heavyweight titleholder for his celebration and stated that he got lucky. It’s far from the first time that he’s taken aim at Pereira, citing Herb Dean’s brief break in the action as the reason for his loss.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill’s comments

In the comment section of Jamahal Hill’s post on Instagram, Alex Pereira left a brief response. ‘Poatan’ told the former champion that he reaped what he sowed. In response, ‘Sweet Dreams’ responded that the Brazilian should remember those comments the next time that he sees him.

The back-and-forth is just another in what seems to be a budding rivalry between the two light-heavyweights. As of now, Jamahal Hill is set to return to the octagon later this month at UFC 303. Just months removed from his knockout loss to Alex Pereira, the former light-heavyweight champion will face Carlos Ulberg.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereria hasn’t booked his return to the octagon. However, the Brazilian has revealed in recent days that he’s currently eyeing a return to the cage in August. Pereira has also revealed that he will likely face Jiri Prochazka next, but that he can’t rule out a fight against Magomed Ankalaev either.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between UFC light heavyweights? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill 2 in the future?