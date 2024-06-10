Dominick Reyes reveals shock bonus from Dana White after UFC Louisville win: “You absolutely deserve it”

Dominick Reyes has revealed that he was given a bonus for his UFC Louisville win after all.

‘The Devastator’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night, in the co-main event of the UFC’s trip to Kentucky. There, Dominick Reyes competed for the first time since a knockout loss to Ryan Spann in November 2022. That defeat to ‘Superman’ was his fourth in a row, previously losing to the likes of Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka.

In his return, Dominick Reyes faced fellow light-heavyweight contender Dustin Jacoby. Despite riding a four-fight losing streak, the former title challenger earned a dominant stoppage victory. The first-round stoppage win was Reyes’ first since a knockout victory over Chris Weidman all the way back in October 2019.

Despite the stoppage victory, Dominick Reyes wasn’t given a ‘Performance of The Night’ bonus. Instead, the UFC gave out $50,000 to the likes of Raul Rosas Jr., Brunno Ferreira, Zachary Reese, and Carlos Prates for their wins on Saturday. That obviously disappointed the light-heavyweight contender. As a result, he contacted Dana White.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHIESA OPENS UP ON BOOKING UFC ABU DHABI FIGHT AGAINST TONY FERGUSON: “HE WAS ONCE THE BOOGEYMAN”

Dominick Reyes reveals surprise bonus from Dana White following UFC Louisville win

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dominick Reyes revealed that he received $50,000 after all. In the interview, the former title challenger stated that Dana White was very impressed with his win, and felt that he deserved the bonus. All in all, it was a good weekend for ‘The Devastator’.

“I didn’t get the bonus that night, which was a little bit disappointing.” Dominick Reyes stated on The MMA Hour following his UFC Louisville victory. “But I recently talked to Dana [White] and I got the bonus now. It’s really, really awesome. I messaged him and we talked, and he said ‘Yeah man, you absolutely deserve it’, so now I got the bonus. Yeah, he wasn’t there that night.”

He continued, “So, it was hard to state what happened that night, and what it was like in the arena. If you were in the arena, I was the performance of the night. I will never forget how loud it was that night man, like wow. Like, I can still feel it going through my body, the energy of all those people… There were some amazing knockouts, but I did knock him out in two minutes after everything I went through.

What do you make of these comments from Dominick Reyes? Who do you want to see the former UFC title challenger face next?