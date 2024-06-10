Dominick Reyes reveals shock bonus from Dana White after UFC Louisville win: “You absolutely deserve it”

By Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Dominick Reyes has revealed that he was given a bonus for his UFC Louisville win after all.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC

‘The Devastator’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night, in the co-main event of the UFC’s trip to Kentucky. There, Dominick Reyes competed for the first time since a knockout loss to Ryan Spann in November 2022. That defeat to ‘Superman’ was his fourth in a row, previously losing to the likes of Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka.

In his return, Dominick Reyes faced fellow light-heavyweight contender Dustin Jacoby. Despite riding a four-fight losing streak, the former title challenger earned a dominant stoppage victory. The first-round stoppage win was Reyes’ first since a knockout victory over Chris Weidman all the way back in October 2019.

Despite the stoppage victory, Dominick Reyes wasn’t given a ‘Performance of The Night’ bonus. Instead, the UFC gave out $50,000 to the likes of Raul Rosas Jr., Brunno Ferreira, Zachary Reese, and Carlos Prates for their wins on Saturday. That obviously disappointed the light-heavyweight contender. As a result, he contacted Dana White.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHIESA OPENS UP ON BOOKING UFC ABU DHABI FIGHT AGAINST TONY FERGUSON: “HE WAS ONCE THE BOOGEYMAN”

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes reveals surprise bonus from Dana White following UFC Louisville win

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dominick Reyes revealed that he received $50,000 after all. In the interview, the former title challenger stated that Dana White was very impressed with his win, and felt that he deserved the bonus. All in all, it was a good weekend for ‘The Devastator’.

“I didn’t get the bonus that night, which was a little bit disappointing.” Dominick Reyes stated on The MMA Hour following his UFC Louisville victory. “But I recently talked to Dana [White] and I got the bonus now. It’s really, really awesome. I messaged him and we talked, and he said ‘Yeah man, you absolutely deserve it’, so now I got the bonus. Yeah, he wasn’t there that night.”

He continued, “So, it was hard to state what happened that night, and what it was like in the arena. If you were in the arena, I was the performance of the night. I will never forget how loud it was that night man, like wow. Like, I can still feel it going through my body, the energy of all those people… There were some amazing knockouts, but I did knock him out in two minutes after everything I went through.

What do you make of these comments from Dominick Reyes? Who do you want to see the former UFC title challenger face next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White dominick reyes UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira questions the timing of Jamahal Hill's UFC 300 remarks: "Maybe he just woke up?"

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024
Dominick Reyes, Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali

Dominick Reyes shares how Muhammad Ali inspired his first win in five years at UFC Louisville

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes seized the opportunity to snap his previous losing skid in Muhammad Ali’s home city.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier confirms he had rib injury going into UFC 302, says his wife wanted him to pull out

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier says he did suffer a rib injury in the lead-up to his UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC
Chris Weidman

New Jersey State Athletic Commission shoots down appeal from Bruno Silva, upholds Chris Weidman’s victory

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024

The New Jersey State Athletic Commission has shot down an appeal from Bruno Silva and upheld Chris Weidman’s victory.

Gilbert Burns
Sean Brady

Gilbert Burns set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024

Gilbert Burns is set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event.

Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier, UFC

Jared Cannonier sounds off on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: "It was stolen from me!"

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024
Tony Ferguson
Michael Chiesa

Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he’s signed a contract for his next bout in the promotion.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
Sean Strickland

Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

New footage has been released showing Israel Adesanya reacting to his UFC 293 defeat against Sean Strickland.

Jason Herzog
UFC

Referee Jason Herzog speaks out on backlash following controversial UFC Louisville main event stoppage

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Referee Jason Herzog has spoken out after being at the center of controversy following UFC Louisville.