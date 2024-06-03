UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he’s “dialed in” as he gets back to training

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that he’s dialed in as fans continue to await confirmation of his return to the cage.

Israel Adesanya training

As we all know, Israel Adesanya is the former king of the middleweight division. He enjoyed some incredible moments during his time as champion but now, he’s the hunter once again. We haven’t seen him compete since UFC 293, where he lost the middleweight championship to Sean Strickland via unanimous decision.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status

Of course, many fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting his return. The expectation is that he’ll go after the belt at 185 pounds once again, with the belief being that he will be thrust straight into a battle with Dricus du Plessis. The two have history with one another, and it makes sense given the role Adesanya has as a former champion.

Now, it’s all about timing. As per the following post on X, it seems as if ‘Stylebender’ is active in the gym as he gears up for a major comeback.

Adesanya’s training push

“Just hang up, I’m dialed in.”

Nobody can deny the impact Israel Adesanya has had during his time in mixed martial arts. Now, even though many believe he’s heading for the final few chapters of his career, he still seems to be as hungry as ever before. He’s one of the most talented middleweights of all time and if he can win the undisputed title for a third time, it’d be a huge statement for him when it comes to the GOAT talk at 185 pounds.

Do you believe that Israel Adesanya will receive an immediate title shot upon making his return to the UFC? Would you back him to become champion again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

UFC postpones tonight's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dana White says Dustin Poirier's future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: "He can stay here as long as he wants to"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says what Dustin Poirier decides to do next will be his choice.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev prefers UFC welterweight title fight over Arman Tsarukyan rematch following UFC 302 win: "This is my dream"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev has a preference for his next fight following UFC 302, but he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: "Facts are facts"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 triumph

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.

Michael Chandler training

Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024
Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev posed for a great picture backstage following their war at UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Video | Dustin Poirier gets emotional when discussing his loss to Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier got a bit emotional during his backstage interview with Megan Olivi following UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the “insane” judge who scored the UFC 302 co-main event in favor of Paulo Costa

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes judge Dave Tirelli has no business judging UFC fights.