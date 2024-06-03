UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he’s “dialed in” as he gets back to training

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that he’s dialed in as fans continue to await confirmation of his return to the cage.

As we all know, Israel Adesanya is the former king of the middleweight division. He enjoyed some incredible moments during his time as champion but now, he’s the hunter once again. We haven’t seen him compete since UFC 293, where he lost the middleweight championship to Sean Strickland via unanimous decision.

Of course, many fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting his return. The expectation is that he’ll go after the belt at 185 pounds once again, with the belief being that he will be thrust straight into a battle with Dricus du Plessis. The two have history with one another, and it makes sense given the role Adesanya has as a former champion.

Now, it’s all about timing. As per the following post on X, it seems as if ‘Stylebender’ is active in the gym as he gears up for a major comeback.