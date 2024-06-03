UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he’s “dialed in” as he gets back to training
UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that he’s dialed in as fans continue to await confirmation of his return to the cage.
As we all know, Israel Adesanya is the former king of the middleweight division. He enjoyed some incredible moments during his time as champion but now, he’s the hunter once again. We haven’t seen him compete since UFC 293, where he lost the middleweight championship to Sean Strickland via unanimous decision.
RELATED: Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status
Of course, many fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting his return. The expectation is that he’ll go after the belt at 185 pounds once again, with the belief being that he will be thrust straight into a battle with Dricus du Plessis. The two have history with one another, and it makes sense given the role Adesanya has as a former champion.
Now, it’s all about timing. As per the following post on X, it seems as if ‘Stylebender’ is active in the gym as he gears up for a major comeback.
Just hang up, I’m dialed in. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/WeMQH8Wb6c
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 3, 2024
Adesanya’s training push
“Just hang up, I’m dialed in.”
Nobody can deny the impact Israel Adesanya has had during his time in mixed martial arts. Now, even though many believe he’s heading for the final few chapters of his career, he still seems to be as hungry as ever before. He’s one of the most talented middleweights of all time and if he can win the undisputed title for a third time, it’d be a huge statement for him when it comes to the GOAT talk at 185 pounds.
Do you believe that Israel Adesanya will receive an immediate title shot upon making his return to the UFC? Would you back him to become champion again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC