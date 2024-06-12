Sean Strickland admits UFC pay is “utter garbage” in back and forth with Mike Perry: “I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster”

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

Sean Strickland has once again given his thoughts on UFC fighter pay during a recent exchange with Mike Perry.

Sean Strickland

For the longest time now, Sean Strickland has been the king of controversy in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s spoken his mind at every available opportunity, and more often than not, he gets himself in hot water for doing so. Alas, even with all of the remarks he’s made, he continues to serve as one of the major forces in the middleweight division.

RELATED: Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don’t leave this sport happy or well”

One subject that he isn’t happy with, though, is fighter pay. He’s made it crystal clear that he thinks things need to change, and he’ll continue to make that point known.

Recently, he commented on the amount of money BKFC fighters get paid – indicating that it isn’t much. Mike Perry decided to respond, beginning a back and forth between the two.

Perry and Strickland trade verbal blows

“Strickland, he’s fighting for the UFC for pesos, and I’m getting paid over here. He’s always posting videos on Instagram where he walks outside of his garage or his front door, and somebody is in his driveway and he’s trying to fight a bare knuckle for free right there. What are you talking about Sean?”
Strickland went on to return fire in the comments.

“UFC pay is utter garbage,” Strickland wrote in response. “lol their [sic] signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal … but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that … As a ufc fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster … You should do the same for your guys.”

He continued, “While I’m on my soap box from a poor man who became kinda a rich man once you have capital it just snow balls. These elites could probably never take a paycheck again and easily make 500k a year. Yet they still line their bank accounts with millions that they will never need or spend. In all industries.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you side with here? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mike Perry Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo

Dominick Cruz reveals the "excuse" Jose Aldo used to not fight him in his UFC return

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024
Darrick Minner
UFC

Darrick Minner opens up on alleged fixed fight from UFC betting scandal: "Krause was guiding me to victory"

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

Darrick Minner has opened up on the alleged fixed fight claims.

Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Beneil Dariush on why he "feels bad" for Dan Hooker after latest UFC 305 fight callout

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has responded to Dan Hooker’s mass callout for a fight at UFC 305 in Perth.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Jake Paul will face another former UFC standout, Mike Perry, for his professional boxing return on July 20.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier clears the air on viral Jon Jones conversation from UFC's 'Fight Inc' documentary

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier didn’t direct an obscene gesture towards Jon Jones, as some originally suspected, during a now-viral clip from the Fight Inc: Inside the UFC documentary.

Ian Garry, Michael Page

Ian Garry pushes for UFC 303 fight with Michael Page to be five rounds: "I'm feeling ready!"

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024
Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor alleges Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier PPV underperformed: "A nothing burger"

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Conor McGregor alleges he has inside information that UFC 302, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, was a low pay-per-view draw.

Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes
Jon Jones

Jon Jones shares some advice for Dominick Reyes following recent criticism: “The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become”

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

Jon Jones has shared some advice to Dominick Reyes following his win at UFC Louisville and the criticism that followed.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Report | Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones
UFC

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the current pound-for-pound debate: “An amazing showcase of heart”

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is weighing in on the current pound-for-pound debate.