Sean Strickland admits UFC pay is “utter garbage” in back and forth with Mike Perry: “I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster”
Sean Strickland has once again given his thoughts on UFC fighter pay during a recent exchange with Mike Perry.
For the longest time now, Sean Strickland has been the king of controversy in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s spoken his mind at every available opportunity, and more often than not, he gets himself in hot water for doing so. Alas, even with all of the remarks he’s made, he continues to serve as one of the major forces in the middleweight division.
One subject that he isn’t happy with, though, is fighter pay. He’s made it crystal clear that he thinks things need to change, and he’ll continue to make that point known.
Recently, he commented on the amount of money BKFC fighters get paid – indicating that it isn’t much. Mike Perry decided to respond, beginning a back and forth between the two.
Sean Strickland fires back at Mike Perry and advocates for better fighter pay:
"UFC pay is utter garbage lol they're signing guys at 10K/10K that should be criminal… but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that…
Perry and Strickland trade verbal blows
“Strickland, he’s fighting for the UFC for pesos, and I’m getting paid over here. He’s always posting videos on Instagram where he walks outside of his garage or his front door, and somebody is in his driveway and he’s trying to fight a bare knuckle for free right there. What are you talking about Sean?”
Strickland went on to return fire in the comments.
“UFC pay is utter garbage,” Strickland wrote in response. “lol their [sic] signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal … but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that … As a ufc fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster … You should do the same for your guys.”
He continued, “While I’m on my soap box from a poor man who became kinda a rich man once you have capital it just snow balls. These elites could probably never take a paycheck again and easily make 500k a year. Yet they still line their bank accounts with millions that they will never need or spend. In all industries.”
