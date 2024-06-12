Sean Strickland admits UFC pay is “utter garbage” in back and forth with Mike Perry: “I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster”

Sean Strickland has once again given his thoughts on UFC fighter pay during a recent exchange with Mike Perry.

For the longest time now, Sean Strickland has been the king of controversy in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s spoken his mind at every available opportunity, and more often than not, he gets himself in hot water for doing so. Alas, even with all of the remarks he’s made, he continues to serve as one of the major forces in the middleweight division.

RELATED: Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don’t leave this sport happy or well”

One subject that he isn’t happy with, though, is fighter pay. He’s made it crystal clear that he thinks things need to change, and he’ll continue to make that point known.

Recently, he commented on the amount of money BKFC fighters get paid – indicating that it isn’t much. Mike Perry decided to respond, beginning a back and forth between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OverDogs Podcast | Brought to you by @Kanpai_Media (@overdogspodcast)