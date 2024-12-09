Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s face-off with Belal Muhammad
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s face-off with Belal Muhammad at UFC 310.
At UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov overcame Ian Machado Garry in what proved to be a really interesting and competitive fight. He managed to get the job done on the scorecards, marking the first time that he didn’t actually finish his opponent inside the cage.
In his post-fight interview, he invited UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad into the Octagon. The two were meant to be squaring off on this card, only for an injury to derail that plan for Muhammad. Nonetheless, the two met and shook hands, engaging in a few words before going their separate ways.
Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary, has given his thoughts on how it all played out in Las Vegas.
Cormier’s view on Muhammad/Rakhmonov face-off
“I gotta be honest, it was weird…I don’t love faceoffs when you have a translator. Especially when Belal [Muhammad], as much as people want to hate on him, he’s not a disrespectful guy,” Cormier said of Muhammad/Rakhmonov. “So it doesn’t make that moment that you’re looking for when you bring a champion into the [Octagon].
“When [Alexander Volkanovski] came in after Topuria beat Max, they shook hands and it was very respectful. But you understood what they were saying,” Cormier continued. “When [Sean O’Malley] was in there and he was about to fight Aljo for the belt, Merab takes the jacket, that makes a memory. This, tonight, I don’t think it served the purpose that you want as a promotion in regards to what you’re going to do to try and build that fight.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What did you make of the face-off between these two rivals? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
