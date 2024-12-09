UFC commentator Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s face-off with Belal Muhammad at UFC 310.

At UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov overcame Ian Machado Garry in what proved to be a really interesting and competitive fight. He managed to get the job done on the scorecards, marking the first time that he didn’t actually finish his opponent inside the cage.

In his post-fight interview, he invited UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad into the Octagon. The two were meant to be squaring off on this card, only for an injury to derail that plan for Muhammad. Nonetheless, the two met and shook hands, engaging in a few words before going their separate ways.

Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary, has given his thoughts on how it all played out in Las Vegas.