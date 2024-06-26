Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: “I’m 100% in”

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

‘The Hangman’ has been out of the octagon since a split-decision victory over Jalin Turner last summer. That win at UFC 290 was a massive one for Dan Hooker. The victory was his second in a row, and helped him get back on the right track after back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

It seems that Dan Hooker’s current win streak has him positioned to potentially meet a former UFC champion. Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, the lightweight contender discussed his return. There, Hooker once again confirmed his intention to compete at UFC 305 in Australia, the same card featuring the comeback of his longtime friend Israel Adesanya.

However, Dan Hooker also let it slip that he was in talks to face Charles Oliveira at the event. For his part, ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April. That defeat prevented the Brazilian from earning a rematch with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: CIRYL GANE CONFIRMS PLANS TO RETURN AT UFC PARIS IN SEPTEMBER: “I’M STILL AT THE TOP”

Dan Hooker reveals fight with Charles Oliveira is in the works for UFC 305

Following his UFC 300 loss, Charles Oliveira revealed that he was planning for a move to welterweight. However, it seems that the Brazilian might’ve changed his mind. For what it’s worth, Dan Hooker’s friend and teammate Alexander Volkanovski has also called for a fight with ‘Do Bronx’ in recent weeks.

“I’m at one hundred percent, everything’s all cleared.” Dan Hooker stated in the interview. “I’m training, I’m training hard, I’m training one hundred in camp. Getting ready for Perth, not sure if I can really say [who I’m fighting]. Nothing’s official. But obviously I’m 100% in.”

He continued, “But, the old Charlie Olives [fight], that’s a fight that the fans over here in the side of the world would love to see. Let’s see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Dan Hooker vs. Charles Oliveira?