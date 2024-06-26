Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: “I’m 100% in”

By Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira

‘The Hangman’ has been out of the octagon since a split-decision victory over Jalin Turner last summer. That win at UFC 290 was a massive one for Dan Hooker. The victory was his second in a row, and helped him get back on the right track after back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

It seems that Dan Hooker’s current win streak has him positioned to potentially meet a former UFC champion. Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, the lightweight contender discussed his return. There, Hooker once again confirmed his intention to compete at UFC 305 in Australia, the same card featuring the comeback of his longtime friend Israel Adesanya.

However, Dan Hooker also let it slip that he was in talks to face Charles Oliveira at the event. For his part, ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April. That defeat prevented the Brazilian from earning a rematch with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: CIRYL GANE CONFIRMS PLANS TO RETURN AT UFC PARIS IN SEPTEMBER: “I’M STILL AT THE TOP”

Dan Hooker reveals fight with Charles Oliveira is in the works for UFC 305

Following his UFC 300 loss, Charles Oliveira revealed that he was planning for a move to welterweight. However, it seems that the Brazilian might’ve changed his mind. For what it’s worth, Dan Hooker’s friend and teammate Alexander Volkanovski has also called for a fight with ‘Do Bronx’ in recent weeks.

“I’m at one hundred percent, everything’s all cleared.” Dan Hooker stated in the interview. “I’m training, I’m training hard, I’m training one hundred in camp. Getting ready for Perth, not sure if I can really say [who I’m fighting]. Nothing’s official. But obviously I’m 100% in.”

He continued, “But, the old Charlie Olives [fight], that’s a fight that the fans over here in the side of the world would love to see. Let’s see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Dan Hooker vs. Charles Oliveira?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he won't serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024
Payton Talbott, Sean O'Malley
UFC

Payton Talbott explains "underlying tension" with Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 303 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott feels Sean O’Malley knows he’s on the verge of appearing on the champ’s radar.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: "Expect a different approach..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expecting fireworks when Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka run it back this Saturday.

Shara Magomedov, UFC
UFC

Shara Magomedov challenges Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver: “My Pirate ship has sailed to the shores of America”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Shara Magomedov has challenged Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver.

Alex Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski eyes “exciting” lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next: “Maybe Charles Oliveira”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Alex Volkanovski is eyeing an ‘exciting’ lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024
Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s “see you soon” message: “Where? You can’t get into any country”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker is responding to Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘see you soon’ message.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen feels Jon Jones was right with previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich: “The biggest fight he's had in four years is against Islam Makhachev”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Jon Jones’ previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich.

Ian Machado Garry
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle on the feet against Michael Page at UFC 303: “He is the most difficult puzzle on the feet I've ever seen”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle when he’s on the feet against Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Conor McGregor's leg
Conor McGregor

Alex Pereira defends Conor McGregor against criticism of UFC 303 withdrawal: “It is hard to fight with a broken pinky”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

Alex Pereira has defended Conor McGregor against those criticizing him for withdrawing from UFC 303.