ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America

This Friday, December 8, ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with a unique year-end offering — ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Broadcasting live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the event brings an all-Muay Thai card to the forefront.

Headlining the spectacle is a historic World Title showdown of epic proportions as Roman Kryklia aims to bolster his legacy. There, the Ukrainian powerhouse guns for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against Australian debutant Alex Roberts.

Apart from the headline act, it boasts an all-striking lineup featuring some of the most renowned names in the sport.

“Smokin'” Jo Nattawut, Luke Lessei, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Malaysian-American prodigy Johan Ghazali are among the elite athletes slated to strut their wares on the global stage.