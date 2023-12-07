ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America
This Friday, December 8, ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with a unique year-end offering — ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.
Broadcasting live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the event brings an all-Muay Thai card to the forefront.
Headlining the spectacle is a historic World Title showdown of epic proportions as Roman Kryklia aims to bolster his legacy. There, the Ukrainian powerhouse guns for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against Australian debutant Alex Roberts.
Apart from the headline act, it boasts an all-striking lineup featuring some of the most renowned names in the sport.
“Smokin'” Jo Nattawut, Luke Lessei, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Malaysian-American prodigy Johan Ghazali are among the elite athletes slated to strut their wares on the global stage.
Where to watch ONE Fight Night 17 live
ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video is set to reach fans across the globe, with the event airing in over 190 countries.
Viewers in the United States and Canada can catch the live broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
But the excitement doesn’t end there for the American audience. For those looking to elevate the viewing experience, patrons can also enjoy ONE Fight Night 17 at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
Full bout lineup:
- ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts
- Featherweight Muay Thai: Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei
- Catchweight (150lbs) Muay Thai: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mouhcine Chafi
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Walter Goncalves vs. Jacob Smith
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Edgar Tabares vs. Johan Ghazali
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Denis Puric
- Catchweight (120lbs) Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza
