Adrian Yanez responds to Payton Talbott’s viral callout at UFC 303

Adrian Yanez on Payton Talbott: “I’m gonna put it on him”

During a recent appearance on MMA Mania’s Sound & Pound podcast, Yanez reacted to Talbott’s UFC 303 knockout and his post-fight callout.

“There’s still all those question marks, he has to fight somebody that’s gonna put it on him,” Yanez said of Talbott. “I didn’t think the person to do it was going to be [Cameron Saaiman]. Saaiman’s super legit, but he still needs to be in the building process and not fighting another prospect…even though he called me out, I’m still going to sing praises for him, I’m gonna give credit when credit is due…

“For me, I was really respecting the callout. Hell yeah. You’re just bringing noise to the fight and that’s going to put us at a higher level fight for us. He did what he was supposed to against that guy, he was brought in to make Talbott look really good, so for me, if they put a can in front of you, you’re supposed to treat him like a can.”

Yanez got back in the win column with an impressive first-round knockout of Vinicius Salvador in May. He bounced back after back-to-back defeats to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez.

Yanez and Talbott could potentially be on a collision course later this year in one of the most intriguing matchups in the bantamweight division. It’s a firm test for both fighters as they look to continue to climb the ladder.