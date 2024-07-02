Adrian Yanez responds to Payton Talbott’s viral callout at UFC 303

By Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez has answered unbeaten prospect Payton Talbott’s recent callout at UFC 303.

Adrian Yanez, Payton Talbott

Talbott knocked out Yanis Ghemmouri in 19 seconds on the UFC 303 prelims on Saturday in Las Vegas. The win moved him to 3-0 in his UFC tenure and 9-0 in his overall career.

After earning the biggest win of his young UFC career, Talbott called out Yanez for a fight later this year. Yanez and Talbott are two of the most electric prospects in the stacked UFC bantamweight division.

Yanez has accepted Talbott’s fight callout.

Adrian Yanez on Payton Talbott: “I’m gonna put it on him”

During a recent appearance on MMA Mania’s Sound & Pound podcast, Yanez reacted to Talbott’s UFC 303 knockout and his post-fight callout.

“There’s still all those question marks, he has to fight somebody that’s gonna put it on him,” Yanez said of Talbott. “I didn’t think the person to do it was going to be [Cameron Saaiman]. Saaiman’s super legit, but he still needs to be in the building process and not fighting another prospect…even though he called me out, I’m still going to sing praises for him, I’m gonna give credit when credit is due…

“For me, I was really respecting the callout. Hell yeah. You’re just bringing noise to the fight and that’s going to put us at a higher level fight for us. He did what he was supposed to against that guy, he was brought in to make Talbott look really good, so for me, if they put a can in front of you, you’re supposed to treat him like a can.”

Yanez got back in the win column with an impressive first-round knockout of Vinicius Salvador in May. He bounced back after back-to-back defeats to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez.

Yanez and Talbott could potentially be on a collision course later this year in one of the most intriguing matchups in the bantamweight division. It’s a firm test for both fighters as they look to continue to climb the ladder.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

