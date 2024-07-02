Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz ‘dodged’ a fight against him: “He was scared to fight me”

By Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz turned down a fight against him.

Last month, fans learned that the former Strikeforce and WEC champion would be returning to the cage. Next month in Abu Dhabi, Nick Diaz will face longtime welterweight contender Vicente Luque. However, the 40-year-old reportedly didn’t want to fight ‘The Silent Assassin’ at first. Instead, Diaz had a list of other opponents he wanted.

One of those names was reportedly Colby Covington. According to Ariel Helwani, Nick Diaz wanted to face the former interim welterweight champion at UFC 300, but the bout didn’t come to fruition. For his part, Covington has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in December.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington was asked about fighting Nick Diaz. There, ‘Chaos’ claimed that the longtime fan-favorite actually rejected a fight against him in the past. According to Covington, Diaz turned down an offer to fight him at Madison Square Garden in New York back in 2021.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL EYES REMATCH WITH STEPHEN THOMPSON FOR UFC RETURN: “PUT IT ON FOR THE FANS”

Colby Covington claims ‘scared’ Nick Diaz turned down UFC fight against him

However, Colby Covington added that he doesn’t hold any ill will against Nick Diaz. ‘Chaos’ stated that the longtime fan favorite turned the bout down because he knew that he wouldn’t win. Covington added that a fight with the 40-year-old would be the biggest mismatch in the history of the promotion.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been offered to me in about three years.” Colby Covington told Submission Radio when asked about the 40-year-old fighter. “The last time Hunter [Campbell] called me with Nick Diaz’s name across my desk was when they offered me to him at Madison Square Garden about three years ago. He turned down the fight, so I think the UFC just knows that they can’t match us up.”

He continued, “I mean, that’s the biggest mismatch in UFC history to give me a guy like Nick Diaz. It wouldn’t be doing the company any justice to put some guy that’s over the hill and past his prime versus the guy that’s in his prime and the best welterweight on earth right now, Colby Covington… I’m not going to put down the Diaz brothers and talk s*it about them. They’ve said some bad things about me, but they’ve done great things in the sport and I’m not going to sit down and say anything bad about them. But, he did dodge the fight. He was scared to fight me and that’s facts.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight contender? Would you like to see a fight between Colby Covington and Nick Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Nick Diaz UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson

Jorge Masvidal eyes rematch with Stephen Thompson for UFC return: "Put it on for the fans"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024
Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shows respect to Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

Conor McGregor has nothing but respect for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos becomes the latest to criticize Michael Chandler for waiting for Conor McGregor: "There is no price on a belt"

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the latest high-profile fighter to criticize Michael Chandler’s hiatus harshly.

Amir Albazi
UFC

Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi wants to take on one of the division’s most exciting talents for his planned Octagon comeback.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
UFC

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next: “You are unreliable dude”

Susan Cox - July 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev is shooting down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next.

Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira

Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024
Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's head coach provides an update on his MMA return

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick has provided an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.

Ian Machado Garry
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.

Henry Cejudo and Alex Pereira
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo still isn't convinced by Alex Pereira after UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has admitted that he still isn’t 100% convinced by Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303
Jiri Prochazka

What's next for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303?

Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 303 with the light heavyweight title on the line in the main event of International Fight Week.