WATCH | Sean Strickland mauls former NAVY seal who challenged him to a sparring session

It appears that former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is now 1-0 against former NAVY seals.

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the octagon since his return against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last month. The bout was Sean Strickland’s first since losing to Dricus du Plessis in January, and he largely dominated. The former champion outpointed ‘The Eraser’ en route to a split-decision victory on fight night.

That victory has Sean Strickland confident that he will challenge for UFC gold in his next octagon appearance. The middleweight title is currently set to be defended in September, as Du Plessis faces the returning Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ himself hasn’t competed since a loss to Strickland last year in Australia.

However, with Sean Strickland sitting out, he has a lot of free time on his hands. With that extra time, the former UFC middleweight champion decided to spar with Mitch Aguiar. The former NAVY seal currently holds a 2-1 record in the cage and wanted the chance to spar with Strickland. The two met at Xtreme Couture, and things didn’t go well.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON CLAIMS NICK DIAZ ‘DODGED’ A FIGHT AGAINST HIM: “HE WAS SCARED TO FIGHT ME”

Mitch Aguiar is a savage and would beat 99.9 percent of humans in a fight He decided he wanted to spar with Sean Strickland for 25 min He quickly learned there is a big difference between world champions but regardless he took a brutal beating and didn’t quit Sean obviously… pic.twitter.com/IP8MvW4lLE — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 1, 2024

It always seems like a good idea to spar a world champion until you actually pic.twitter.com/onWTbrQcoO — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland brutalizes former NAVY seal

The video was posted to social media by former UFC title challenger, Jake Shields. In the video, Sean Strickland brutalizes the former NAVY seal. While there was no video of rounds one through four, the fifth frame was especially brutal. In the videos posted by Shields, Strickland batters Aguiar the entire time.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that this video will be the one to stop fans from challenging Sean Strickland. Since the middleweight’s rise to contendership in 2021, many, many have challenged him to a sparring session. Everyone from popular streamer Sneako to random fans on a snowy mountain have been battered by Strickland.

What do you make of this UFC news? Who do you want to see former middleweight champion Sean Strickland face in his return?