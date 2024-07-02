WATCH | Sean Strickland mauls former NAVY seal who challenged him to a sparring session

By Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

It appears that former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is now 1-0 against former NAVY seals.

Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the octagon since his return against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last month. The bout was Sean Strickland’s first since losing to Dricus du Plessis in January, and he largely dominated. The former champion outpointed ‘The Eraser’ en route to a split-decision victory on fight night.

That victory has Sean Strickland confident that he will challenge for UFC gold in his next octagon appearance. The middleweight title is currently set to be defended in September, as Du Plessis faces the returning Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ himself hasn’t competed since a loss to Strickland last year in Australia.

However, with Sean Strickland sitting out, he has a lot of free time on his hands. With that extra time, the former UFC middleweight champion decided to spar with Mitch Aguiar. The former NAVY seal currently holds a 2-1 record in the cage and wanted the chance to spar with Strickland. The two met at Xtreme Couture, and things didn’t go well.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON CLAIMS NICK DIAZ ‘DODGED’ A FIGHT AGAINST HIM: “HE WAS SCARED TO FIGHT ME”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland brutalizes former NAVY seal

The video was posted to social media by former UFC title challenger, Jake Shields. In the video, Sean Strickland brutalizes the former NAVY seal. While there was no video of rounds one through four, the fifth frame was especially brutal. In the videos posted by Shields, Strickland batters Aguiar the entire time.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that this video will be the one to stop fans from challenging Sean Strickland. Since the middleweight’s rise to contendership in 2021, many, many have challenged him to a sparring session. Everyone from popular streamer Sneako to random fans on a snowy mountain have been battered by Strickland.

What do you make of this UFC news? Who do you want to see former middleweight champion Sean Strickland face in his return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Adrian Yanez, Payton Talbott

Adrian Yanez responds to Payton Talbott's viral callout at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024
Nick Diaz

Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz 'dodged' a fight against him: "He was scared to fight me"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz turned down a fight against him.

Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Jorge Masvidal eyes rematch with Stephen Thompson for UFC return: "Put it on for the fans"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

When Jorge Masvidal returns to the UFC, he wants a rematch with Stephen Thompson.

Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shows respect to Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

Conor McGregor has nothing but respect for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos becomes the latest to criticize Michael Chandler for waiting for Conor McGregor: "There is no price on a belt"

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the latest high-profile fighter to criticize Michael Chandler’s hiatus harshly.

Amir Albazi

Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024
Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
UFC

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next: “You are unreliable dude”

Susan Cox - July 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev is shooting down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next.

Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira
Colby Covington

Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Controversial UFC star Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's head coach provides an update on his MMA return

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick has provided an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.

Ian Machado Garry
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.